Jeetendra meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at his Nagpur residence, poses for pics. Watch

Veteran actor Jeetendra met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the politician's Nagpur residence on Saturday. Taking to his X handle, Nitin Gadkari shared a video of his meeting with the actor. (Also Read | Inside Jeetendra-Shobha Kapoor's 50th wedding anniversary; daughter Ektaa Kapoor dances along with family. Watch) Jeetendra and Nitin Gadkari pose for pictures.

In the clip, the duo was seen having a conversation which was followed by a photo session at the residence. For the occasion, Jeetendra wore an all-cream-coloured outfit, which included a jacket and pants. He complemented his outfit with bracelets and sunglasses. The Union Minister was seen in an embroidered kurta-pyjama set.

While sharing the video of their interaction, Gadkari wrote, "Famous actor Shri Jitendra ji visited Nagpur residence today." Jeetendra was also honoured as Jestha Nagrik at Khasdar Jestha Nagrik Sankulan Mohatsav by Nitin Gadkari at an event.

In December last year, Jeetendra met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, during the screening of the film The Sabarmati Report at Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament Complex Library.

After watching the film with renowned dignitaries from the political field, Jeetendra told the media, "I told PM Modi that I have spent 50 years in the film industry, and for the first time because of my daughter, I have watched a movie with PM. PM Modi told me that I am also watching the first film after becoming the Prime Minister."

Proclaimed as Jumping Jack of Bollywood, Jeetendra is known as one of the most successful stars of Indian cinema. He was born Ravi Kapoor in Amritsar, Punjab, on April 7, 1942.

Jeetendra started his career with V Shantaram's Geet Gaya Patharon Ne. The T-shirt and white shoes became his trademark. His film Farz emerged as a blockbuster. Later, he acted in Caravan and Humjoli, in which Jeetendra had more dance numbers.

Apart from this, he also impressed the audience with his performance in Bidaai, Gulzar's Khushboo, Nagin opposite Reena Roy, and Rajkumar Kohli's horror thriller Jaani Dushman, among others.

Whether it is his badminton-style sporty dancing in Dhal Gaya Din, the hook dance steps in Naino Mein Sapna and the PT-style dancing in Taki Taki, the Jumping Jack of Bollywood nailed it all.

Jeetendra has two children - Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor - who are also prominent faces in the entertainment industry.