Inside Jeetendra-Shobha Kapoor's 50th wedding anniversary; daughter Ektaa Kapoor dances along with family. Watch

Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor celebrated 50 years of togetherness by getting married again! The two put garlands on each other, cut a huge anniversary cake, and danced along with family and close friends from the industry at their residence. Daughter Ektaa Kapoor shared an adorable video from all the fun and laughter that ensured during the special day, on her Instagram account. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Ekta Kapoor schools Vivian Dsena on Shukravaar Ka Vaar, asks, 'ghamand kisko dikha rahe hai') Inside pictures from Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor's 50th wedding anniversary.

Jeetendra and Sobha's 50th wedding anniversary

In the video, Ektaa was seen dancing in the living room area of her residence along with her close friends and relatives. There was also a mehendi ceremony, as shared in the pictures by actor Krystle D'Souza on her Instagram account. A huge three-tier vanilla cake was also cut on the special day, which had the words ‘Happy 50th Anniversary’ written on it.

More details

Jeetendra and Shobha also recreated the traditional varmala ritual that occurs in a wedding. Both of them were seen putting garlands on each other as the rest of the family cheered for them and threw rose petals. Some of the other stars who were present were Anil Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Ridhi Dogra and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Krystle shared the pictures with the caption, “Last night was magical filled with so much love ! Here’s a glimpse of us girls with the evergreen dulha and dulhan 💫 #ShobhakiJeet #50thAnniversary”

Jeetendra made his Bollywood debut with Shantaram’s Geet Gaya Paththaro Ne (1964) and shot to fame with his hit songs in Farz (1967). Jeetendra and Shobha married in 1974. They have two children--Ektaa Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor. They are also grandparents to Lakshya and Ravie. Shobhaa is known for producing some of the most popular daily soaps on television with Ektaa.