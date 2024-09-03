Kareena Kapoor talks about producing The Buckingham Murders, praises Ektaa Kapoor for having the ‘guts’ to stand by her

Kareena Kapoor is turning producer with her upcoming film The Buckingham Murders. The trailer of the mystery thriller was released on Tuesday in Mumbai, where the actor shared her experience on becoming a first time producer. The film is co-produced by her and Balaji Telefilms, headed by Ektaa Kapoor. (Also read: The Buckingham Murders trailer: Detective Kareena Kapoor uncovers a chilling crime in debut production. Watch) Ekta Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan attend the trailer launch of their upcoming movie The Buckingham Murders in Mumbai on September 3, 2024. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

What Kareena said

As per a report by NDTV, Kareena said, “The film is very special to all of us. Today, language does not matter. It is not important which language are you making a film in. What matters is, what are you making. Watch what we have made. We have done this with our hearts. I want to thank my dear Ektaa (Kapoor), who had the belief and guts to always stand by me, to say ‘Okay, we are going to do this together.' Whatever we have done, we have always been super successful. I am very confident again this time. It is going to be fabulous. She has been my backbone.”

Kareena, who has worked as an actor in Bollywood for over two decades, went on to add, “I have grown up wanting to be on the big screen, wanting to act all my life. Acting is in my blood. I don't know anything else. I love being in front of the camera. It is my passion and I want to keep doing it forever.”

More details

The Buckingham Murders is directed by Hansal Mehta, and sees Kareena as a a detective who must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. The film is also backed by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. The film will be released in cinemas on September 13, 2024.