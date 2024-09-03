The Buckingham Murders trailer: Detective Kareena Kapoor uncovers a chilling crime in debut production. Watch

The official trailer of The Buckingham Murders is here. The suspense thriller directed by Hansal Mehta features Kareena Kapoor as a detective who must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor looks all shades of Mare of Easttown in first poster of Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders) Kareena Kapoor in a still from The Buckingham Murders.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with Kareena asking a number of suspects to reveal their exact location on the evening of November 14. Suspicions rise in the volatile community after the death of a boy, and a Muslim teenager is taken into police custody. In the midst of these tensions, Kareena's Jasmeet Bhamra, a detective and a mother, enters the scene and begins an investigation to understand what happened on that fateful evening. Everyone is a suspect. She is also blamed for creating an uproar in the community with her ongoing investigation. Will she be able to get to the truth?

More details

The Buckingham Murders also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Kareena is making her debut as a producer with this film, which is also backed by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor.

Kareena has revealed in multiple interviews now that she signed this film when she wasn't getting any good parts to play. Speaking with Variety in an interview in 2023, Kareena had even revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in Mare of Easttown. She said, "I love Mare of Easttown and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that."

The film will be released in cinemas on September 13, 2024.