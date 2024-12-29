Ram Kapoor breaks silence on his 55 kg weight loss in 18 months: 'Believe it or not I did it without any surgery or...'

Ram Kapoor his weight loss journey

Ram, 51, said, “Believe it or not, I did it the old-fashioned way, by changing my mindset, lifestyle and habits, without any surgery or external aids. That said, there’s nothing wrong with medical options if they help someone. For me, it was about a complete mental and physical reset... fitness isn’t about the number on the scale; it’s about feeling strong, energetic and healthy. Staying fit is a constant work in progress, and one’s life revolves around continuous improvement... today I feel like my 25-year-old self again, physically, mentally and emotionally. I can walk for 12 hours without stopping. It’s a complete turnaround from where I was.”

'At my heaviest I was 140 kg, I would feel breathless'

Ram Kapoor also said, “I’ve been incredibly fortunate that audiences loved me even when I was overweight and didn’t fit the industry’s typical mould. At my heaviest, I was 140 kgs while working on Neeyat and Jubilee. Those roles suited my size, but I was unhealthy. I’d feel breathless after walking just 20 steps. I was diabetic, had a foot injury and struggled even with basic movement. It was then that I realised I couldn’t go on like this. I have two children, and I felt the need to set a positive example for them by prioritising my own health. Over the last six months, I pushed myself to shed 55 kgs, bringing me down to 85 kgs. The transformation is deeply personal."

How did he lose the weight

Losing weight in your 50s can be challenging due to slower metabolism and reduced muscle mass. Speaking about the hurdles, Ram said he was looking to make a 'lifelong change, not a temporary fix' with his recent weight loss.

It’s not about following a diet for a few months, it’s about changing who you are as a person, he said and revealed that we ended up gaining weight even after he 'lost 30 kilos twice in the past'. This time, Ram says, he focused on fitness, what he eats, how much he sleeps, his exercise routine, hydration and fasting intervals.