Flavours of home: 4 celebrity chefs share how their cultural roots and tradition inspire their cooking

Food has a way of taking you places, even without leaving your home. For many, it's more than just about taste, it's a way to honour their roots, tell stories passed down through generations, and celebrate the local flavours they grew up with. HT Lifestyle has reached out to four passionate celebrity chefs who shared how their cultural heritage and regional ingredients shape their cooking. (Also read: Do you use sunflower, soybean oil? Health experts discuss why you might want to rethink cooking with seed oils ) Celebrity chefs share how their cultural roots influence their cooking, blending traditional recipes with personal experiences.(Instagram)

Aruna Vijay’s blend of Marwadi and Tamil flavour

"For me, home isn't defined by just one culture; it's a beautiful mix of where I come from and where I grew up. I'm a Marwadi by heritage, but I was born and brought up in Tamil Nadu. So, my kitchen has always been a place where two very distinct traditions meet and come alive through food," says Aruna Vijay, chef and MasterChef India 2023 Finalist.

She adds, "At home, we cook hearty Marwadi dishes like dal baati, ker sangri, and gatte ki sabzi, recipes passed down by my mother and grandmother, full of spice and warmth. That's the food of my blood; that is the food of my people. But then there's the land that raised me. The tang of rasam, the comfort of curd rice, and the rich coconut of Tamil cooking, those flavours are equally part of me."

Reflecting on how living between two cultures shaped her perspective, she says, "Even though I belong to one community, the place I grew up in has shaped my palate, my style, and my stories. It's in the balance between tradition and experience that my cooking finds its soul."

Kriti Dhiman’s culinary journey from Punjab to global fusion

Sharing her experience, Kriti Dhiman, chef and MasterChef India Season 8 contestant, says, "Coming from a small town in Punjab, Mandi Gobindgarh, my culinary journey has always been deeply intertwined with my cultural roots. Growing up amidst bustling markets and roadside tandoors, food was never just a meal, it was a celebration, a legacy passed down from one generation to the next."

She adds, “As a child, these experiences weren't just about cooking. They were about community, connection, and identity. They taught me the value of authenticity. Yet, as someone who dreams beyond borders, I've always been fascinated by the possibilities that lie in blending tradition with innovation. That curiosity became the spark behind my style of cooking.”

Talking about how MasterChef India Season 8 became a turning point, she says, "It gave me the platform to express this vision. I wasn't just representing myself, I was representing the spirit of my hometown. One of my proudest moments on the show was creating a dessert that combined the essence of Punjabi panjiri with the finesse of French pâtisserie. It wasn't just a fusion dish, it was something that transcended borders."

"I believe in evolution with respect. Every time I add a contemporary twist to a traditional recipe, I make sure it still honours the story it came from. My cultural heritage is my creative compass, and I'm proud that my cooking speaks with the accent of my roots and the imagination of my dreams," she concludes.

Sneha Singhi’s Marwari cooking philosophy

Sharing her experience, Chef Sneha Singhi shared, “ My Marwari roots have deeply shaped the way I approach food and cooking. I grew up watching my dadi prepare quick, wholesome meals with incredible love and ease. Every dish was made in shudh desi ghee and with the freshest ingredients, there was a rhythm and purpose to her cooking that went beyond just feeding the family. What inspired me most was her generosity; she didn't just cook for us. She cooked for neighbours, the house help, my tuition teachers, school teachers, and friends, anyone who happened to be around.”

She continues, “There was something beautiful about how food in our home wasn't just sustenance; it was a gesture of care, respect, and belonging. Whether it was a simple dal baati churma or a quick sabzi and roti, every meal had soul. That spirit stays with me even today in everything I create. I always aim to bring that same warmth, inclusivity, and honesty to my recipes, where food tells a story, connects people, and carries the comfort of home.”

Aishwarya Sonvane’s cross-cultural cooking

Chef and influencer Aishwarya Sonvane shares, “My cooking is a blend of Maharashtrian, Kannada, and Andhra flavours, all the cultural influences I grew up with. My mom is Maharashtrian, my dad's side is from Karnataka, and we've always lived in Nanded, right on the Andhra border. So naturally, the food at home was never from just one region. It was a little bit of everything, and that's what makes it special.”

She continues, "Rice has always been the centre of our meals, whether it's lemon rice, kairi rice, or tamarind rice; each one is packed with bold, sour flavours that remind me of home. Food was never plain in our house; there was always tamarind in the dals, sometimes raw mango, and always that punch of spice. My nani is Telugu, both my cousin sisters married into Andhra families, and that side of the family brought in fiery biryanis and rich curries. On the other hand, Maharashtrian dishes like bharleli vangi and puran poli were reserved for festivals and family gatherings."

Reflecting on her approach to cooking, she says, "For me, cooking has never been about sticking to one style; it's about storytelling. Every dish carries a memory, a tradition, or a taste that's been passed down. My cultural roots have given me a palette full of flavours, and that's what I love bringing to every plate I serve."