Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist shares ‘top 10 bloat-busting foods’: Ginger and fennel seeds to papaya

Bloating after meals is super common and can be really uncomfortable. But don't worry, there are some effective natural remedies to help combat it. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a ‘gut doctor’ who has been trained at Harvard and Stanford universities, shared some 'bloat-busting' foods on Instagram on July 15. Also read | Surgeon explains how ‘healthy’ foods like apples and mushrooms can trigger bloating; shares what to eat instead Ginger, fennel seeds and papaya can help reduce discomfort caused by bloating. (Instagram/ doctor.sethi)

Foods that help reduce bloating

His list of 'top 10 bloat-busting foods' includes everything from ginger, which has natural anti-inflammatory properties and can help soothe the digestive system, to fennel seeds that have been used to help reduce bloating and gas.

According to Dr Sethi, foods like yoghurt can also support gut health and reduce bloating, and drinking lemon water can help prevent constipation and reduce bloating. He shared that peppermint too can help manage bloating.

Here's are the ‘top 10 bloat-busting foods’ shared by Dr Sethi:

1. Ginger

2. Peppermint

3. Fennel seeds

4. Pineapple

5. Papaya

6. Cucumber

7. Kiwi

8. Yoghurt or dahi

9. Chia seeds

10. Lemon water

What is bloating and what causes it?

If you're experiencing persistent or severe bloating, it's always a good idea to consult with a doctor for personalised advice. But what exactly is bloating?

“Do you feel full after eating or do you burp excessively after meals? Does your tummy hurt or swell after meals? Bloating is swelling or distension of the abdomen. It is usually caused by excess gas production or disturbances in muscle movement of the digestive system. It may be accompanied by burping, gas (farting), abdominal discomfort, and a feeling of fullness,” Meghana Pasi, nutritionist, MyThali, Arogya World, told HT Lifestyle in a 2023 interview.

According to her, people may experience bloating due to one or more of these reasons:

⦿ Eating too fast

⦿ Eating too much

⦿ Indigestion due to some foods, pregnancy, or menstrual period.

⦿ Constipation, smoking, liver disease, gall stones, lactose intolerance (milk sugar), gluten intolerance (wheat protein) or intestinal disorders.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.