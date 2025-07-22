Isha Ambani in unique pink Bandhani gown by Roberto Cavalli is a stunning blend of Indian and Italian fashion. See pics

Isha Ambani, daughter of businessman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani, often makes headlines for her fashion choices and involvement in cultural events. Now, Isha Ambani has collaborated with Roberto Cavalli for a couture gown, which was handmade over months. The bright pink sleeveless gown beautifully fuses Indian craftsmanship with Italian couture using the classic bandhani technique from Kutch, crafted by local artisans. Also read | Isha Ambani rocks massive 'Ocean's 8' Cartier necklace worth an 'unreal' $150 million at Met Gala Collaborations like this Isha Ambani and Roberto Cavalli gown showcase the beauty of blending different cultural traditions in fashion. (Instagram/ Anaita Shroff Adajania)

'Handmade over months using classic bandhani'

Bandhani, a traditional tie-dye technique, added a unique texture and cultural richness to the gown, while the Italian couturier's expertise elevated it with his signature elegance and sophistication. The blend of Indian craftsmanship and Italian couture created a one-of-a-kind, elegant piece.

Sharing Isha's photos on Instagram on July 21, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote in her caption, “A really special collaboration with Roberto Cavalli creating a couture gown for Isha that elegantly fused Indian craftsmanship with Italian couture. Handmade over months using classic bandhani traditionally from Kutch crafted by local artisans. The look designed by @faustopuglisi took inspiration from Cavalli’s 2012 collaboration with @vogueindia for Project Renaissance – which for me was very special.”

‘A spectacular fusion of heritage and haute couture’

Excited fans took to the comments section to react to Isha's pink look, with one writing, “Love the fabric but this could have been such a stunning piece of collab if the bandhani was merged with the Cavalli iconic animal print!!!!”

Another said, “What a spectacular fusion of heritage and haute couture. The bandhani detailing adds such soul to the silhouette, a true celebration of Indian artistry meeting Italian drama. Loved seeing Cavalli’s legacy reimagined with such depth and meaning. Bravo.” Someone else also commented, “Thanks for showing the power of our Indian textile to the world . Kudos to the team for executing this so well.”