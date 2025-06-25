Isha Ambani repeats Valentino dress from 2019 to attend event in London, pairs it with diamond drop earrings

Looks like Isha Ambani loves her Valentino dress a lot! In 2019, the Ambani heiress attended the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show during the Paris Fashion Week. She wore a grey midi dress to the event. On June 24, 2025, she repeated the dress to attend an event in London. Let's decode the look. Isha Ambani wears a Valentino dress with Nita Ambani in 2019 (left) and for The Serpentine Summer Party in 2025 (right).

Isha Ambani repeats her Valentino dress from 2019

On Tuesday, Isha Ambani attended The Serpentine Summer Party 2025, celebrating this year's Serpentine Pavilion designed by Marina Tabassum. The event was held at the Serpentine South Gallery in London, England. Isha, who is the chair of the Inaugural Serpentine Host Committee, made an appearance in a grey look from the Valentino Fall 2011 Couture collection. She styled the outfit with strikingly elegant accessories.

Details of the Valentino dress

The grey midi-length ensemble features a round neckline embroidered with a twist-knot design, a sleeveless silhouette, a cinched waist, metallic detailing embroidered to form flower petals, an asymmetric hem reaching her knees, and a flowy skirt.

She accessorised the ensemble with striking diamond drop earrings, cocktail rings, strappy white heels, and a silver embellished clutch. With her hair tied in a half-up, half-down hairdo with a centre parting, she chose minimal glam, including darkened brows, glossy brown lips, flushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing highlighter, and soft eye shadow.

Meanwhile, Isha co-hosted the event with Michael R Bloomberg, chairman of the Serpentine’s Board of Trustees, along with CEO Bettina Korek, artistic director Hans Ulrich Obrist, and actor and arts supporter Cate Blanchett. Sonam Kapoor also attended the affair, dressed in a Dior look from the luxury label's Pre-Fall 2025 collection.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is the daughter of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani. Isha is the executive director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. She has been married to Anand Piramal, the executive director of Piramal Enterprises Limited, since 2018. The couple became parents to twins Aadiya and Krishna in December 2022.