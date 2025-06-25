Priyanka Chopra's goddess look in silver gown at Heads Of State premiere has internet swooning: Pics

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in New York City for the premiere of her upcoming film, Heads Of State. For the occasion, the actor and her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, chose a sparkling silver gown for the occasion. Let's decode her red carpet look. Priyanka Chopra attends the Heads Of State premiere with Idris Elba and John Cena.

Priyanka Chopra dazzles in a silver gown

Fan pages and Priyanka's style team shared pictures and videos of the actor from the dazzling premiere. The silver ensemble she chose for the occasion hugged her frame like second skin. Meanwhile, Pattie Yankee, the actor's nail artist, revealed in an Instagram post that the actor wanted her entire glam - makeup, hair, and nails - to feel simple, elevated, and true to the action-packed vibe of the film.

Decoding Priyanka's look

The sleeveless silver satin gown features a crew neckline, a halter-style silhouette with spaghetti shoulder straps, a gathered design on the bodice, a figure-skimming silhouette that accentuates her curves, a floor-length hem, and a backless design.

Priyanka accessorised the satin slip dress with minimal silver accessories, including dainty dangling earrings and cocktail rings. Black pointed pumps rounded off her look.

Lastly, with her tresses left loose in a centre parting and styled in soft, straight length, the actor chose brown lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, smudged winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and soft contouring for the glam.

About Heads Of State

Heads Of State is an action-packed comedy centred around the US President Will Derringe (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (played by Idris Elba). Priyanka plays the role of an MI6 agent, Noel Bisset, who has to find a way to protect them and help thwart a conspiracy that threatens the world.

The film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles. The film is all set to release on July 2, 2025.