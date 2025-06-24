Priyanka Chopra at Heads Of State private screening turns glamorous diva in cut-out white dress: Watch

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in New York City ahead of the release of her upcoming film, Heads Of State. The actor hosted a private screening of the movie for close friends and family. Also Read | Priyanka Chopra makes business casuals look super stylish as she promotes Heads Of State, supports Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Heads Of State.

Paparazzi captured her arriving for the screening, and soon fan pages flooded social media with her pictures and videos. Let's decode Priyanka's glamorous look in a cut-out white dress for the occasion.

Priyanka Chopra at the Heads Of State private screening

Fan pages shared Priyanka's photos and videos on Instagram. The pictures show the actor arriving with her team at the venue of the screening. Before going inside, she also posed for the paparazzi standing outside and even greeted them with folded hands. A video also shows Priyanka hugging her manager, Anjula Acharia. For the screening, the actor wore a white floor-length gown paired with elegant accessories.

All details about Priyanka Chopra's look

The white gown features a biat neckline, a cowl silhouette on the bodice, a relaxed fitting, gathered designs on the shoulder, a cinched waist defining her svelte frame, side cut outs revealing her midriff, a figure-skimming skirt highlighting her curves, a side slit, and a floor-grazing hem length.

Priyanka styled the ensemble with black strappy heels, a diamond tennis bracelet, diamond rings, and gold hoop earrings. With her tresses left loose in a side parting and styled with soft, blow-dried waves, she chose feathered brows, glossy berry lips, flushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing highlighter, and muted eye shadow for the glam.

About Heads Of State

Heads Of State is an action-packed comedy centred around the US President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba). Priyanka plays the role of an MI6 agent, Noel Bisset. The film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.