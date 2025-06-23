Priyanka Chopra gives boss lady vibes as she promotes Heads of State with John Cena, Idris Elba. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently immersed in the promotions of her upcoming action-comedy, Heads of State. Taking to social media, she offered fans a sneak peek into her fun-filled day in New York alongside co-stars John Cena and Idris Elba. From candid behind-the-scenes moments to power-packed appearances, Priyanka’s undeniable boss-lady energy has left fans completely in awe. Priyanka Chopra promoting Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena.

Priyanka Chopra poses with Idris Elba and John Cena

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her promotional day out. Dressed in a sleek black shirt paired with matching boot-cut trousers, she exuded effortless glamour. Seated between her Heads of State co-stars — Idris Elba, who kept it casual in an ivory T-shirt and brown jeans, and John Cena, who looked sharp in a blue-striped formal suit — Priyanka effortlessly stole the spotlight. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “The scene is sharp. The mood electric. And we’re not here by accident.”

Fans couldn’t stop praising the actor’s look. One fan commented, “Lovvvveeeee this look of yours.” Another wrote, “Bollywood and Hollywood royalty.” A third added, “EXPENSIVE!!!” while another commented, “Boss lady.” One fan exclaimed, “Looking very sharp indeed, Priyanka!” Another said, “Priyanka, you're giving Ms James Bond🕴🏽 with Bond boys.”

About Heads of State

Heads of State is an upcoming action-comedy film starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Cena, and Idris Elba in the lead roles. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, best known for the high-octane film Nobody, and produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Heads of State tells the story of two heads of state and an MI6 agent who must work together to save the world from a global conspiracy.

The trailer introduces Priyanka as MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who must protect UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and US President Will Derringer (John Cena) while helping them foil a plot that threatens global security. The film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, and Sarah Niles. It is set to release on Prime Video on July 2.