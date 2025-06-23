Priyanka Chopra pens note as she will miss Rekha’s Umrao Jaan re-release in theatres, calls it her 'favourite movie'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has penned a note as she will miss the re-release of Rekha-starrer Umrao Jaan in theatres. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka also called it her "favourite movie". Priyanka Chopra talked about Rekha-starrer Umrao Jaan.

Priyanka Chopra pens note about Rekha's Umrao Jaan

Priyanka shared a brief clip from the film featuring Rekha, Farooque Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah. She wrote, "So sad to not be there to support my favourite movie and actors. It will be a legendary night. Congratulations Re ma'am #RekhaMaam #NaseeruddinShah sir."

Priyanka shared a brief clip from the film featuring Rekha.

About Umrao Jaan

The 1981 movie has been restored and will be re-released in cinemas on 27 June. It was restored by the National Film Development Corporation-National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission. Set in the 19th century, the film traces Amiran’s (Rekha) arrival in a brothel in Lucknow and her relationships with three key characters played by Farooque Shaikh, Raj Babbar, and Naseeruddin Shah.

An adaptation of Mirza Hadi Ruswa’s historical 1899 novel, Umrao Jaan Adaa, the film garnered wide acclaim for its nuanced storytelling, songs and performance by Rekha, who earned her first National Award for her portrayal of Amiran. The film also won the National Award for Best Music Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Female Playback Singer, as well as three Filmfare awards.

Recently, speaking with news agency PTI, filmmaker Muzaffar Ali described the re-release of the Rekha-starrer period drama as a moment of "emotional catharsis." He also said that Umrao Jaan had lost some of its sheen but had come to life in "full flesh and blood" after a restoration.

About Priyanka's upcoming projects

Priyanka will star in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut".

Priyanka will reportedly star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. In The Bluff, she will play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate.