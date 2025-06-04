Heads of State trailer: Priyanka Chopra's MI6 agent Noel Bisset steals the show in Idris Elba-John Cena film, say fans

Heads of State trailer: Ilya Naishuller's action-comedy Heads of State’s trailer was released by Prime Video on Wednesday. The Priyanka Chopra, Idris Elba and John Cena-starrer tells the story of two heads of state and an MI6 agent who work together to save the world from a global conspiracy. Fans couldn’t get enough of Priyanka’s Noel Bisset. (Also Read: ‘Scorching hot’ Priyanka Chopra gets cheeky with Nick Jonas in new pics: ‘Nickwa jiju you are very lucky’) Heads of State trailer: Priyanka Chopra as MI6 agent Noel Bisset in the Prime Video film.

Heads of State trailer

The hilarious 2 minutes 46 seconds long trailer shows how UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris) and US President Will Derringer (John) have a public rivalry that jeopardises their countries’ relationship. When they become targets of a foreign adversary, they are forced to work together. MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka) must find a way to protect them and help them thwart a conspiracy that threatens the world. The film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.

Fans shower love on Priyanka Chopra

Since the trailer dropped, fans have been showering love on Priyanka. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Noel Bisset is a potential MOTHER y'all #PriyankaChopra.” Another commented, “Priyanka Chopra Jonas, so proud, so excited, I can’t wait !!!!” One fan wrote on Instagram, “This looks sooo much fun. Can’t wait to watch this!” Some fans were even reminded of her show Quantico, with one commenting, “Oh my!! It’s reminding me of Quantico.” While some called it the ‘best trailer ever’ others called her a ‘Queen’ in comments. A fan even wrote, “Pri steals the show.”

About Heads of State

According to a press release, Heads of State is described as “a global adventure blending explosive action and sharp comedic banter that takes audiences on the run and for a thrilling ride. The film combines fast-paced action sequences and creative stunts with a heavy dose of nostalgia fit with all of the '90s charm of the golden era of buddy action comedies.” Ilya is known for films like Hardcore Henry (2015) and Nobody (2021). This is the first time Idris and John have reunited since The Suicide Squad. The film will be released on Prime Video on 2 July.