‘Scorching hot’ Priyanka Chopra gets cheeky with Nick Jonas in new pics: ‘Nickwa jiju you are very lucky’

Actor Priyanka Chopra is raising the heat even weeks after her Met Gala 2025 outing. On Saturday, she shared a bunch of pictures of herself and husband-singer Nick Jonas as they shot a few sultry, hot photos before heading out for the gala and the afterparty. Priyanka Chopra shared a carousel of photos of her Met Gala fits.

Ain't nobody like our desi girl

Priyanka looked stunning in a silver Balmain dress, quite reminiscent of her Aaj Ki Raat look from Don. The shimmery number caught the light just right as she posed with Nick, dressed in a suave brown-olive suit. One picture showed Priyanka and Nick looking into each other's eyes as she hold his bum.

Check out the photos:

Fans loved Priyanka's Met Gala drop. Reddit was swooning over how Priyanka looks younger and hotter than before. “What in the kim kendall kardash-jen-chopra is the 2nd pic… she looks really beautiful tho, the gold dress is everything,” a fan wrote. “She’s so scorching hot,” commented another.

“SO HOT EXCUSE ME???” read another comment. “She has significantly de-aged her whole self compared to 5y back. I know she may have gotten procedures on her face but how did she even get that body? Even if it's ozempic, the apparent hollowness or lack of youthfulness is not visible on her face at all.”

A person also called Nick the luckiest for landing a wife like Priyanka. “Nickwa jiju you are very lucky. She is damn hot 🔥”

About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick made their fourth Met Gala appearance together this year. She wore white and black polka dot number by Balmain and massive Bvlgari necklace.

The couple married in 2018 in Jodhpur and welcome daughter Malti via surrogacy in 2021.

Priyanka was last seen in 2023's Love Again and has a movie with SS Rajamouli and Hollywood project Heads of State in the pipeline.