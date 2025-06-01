Malti chooses to wear her mom Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala hat and gloves, fans can't get over how ‘adorable’ she looks

Actor Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of how her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas looked in some of her accessories she wore to the 2025 Met Gala. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka also shared a bunch of photos with her husband-singer Nick Jonas. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra holds Malti close as they enjoy cloud-gazing moment together. See pic) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti in 2022.

Malti wears mom Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala hat, gloves, shoes

Priyanka Chopra posted her photos from the Met Gala, where she wore a tailored polka dot suit dress, a massive, wide-brimmed black hat, and matching gloves. She shared her pictures wearing a golden outfit. A few pictures showed Priyanka and Nick posing together for pictures.

A particular photo that garnered attention was Malti wearing Priyanka's hat and gloves. In the picture, Malti was seen wearing a red dress and beige shoes as she stood with her back to the camera. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka captioned the post, "Still thinking about this date night.. #MET25." She geo-tagged the location as The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel.

Fans love how cute Malti looks

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Malti is so cute and adorable in your hat." "Wow!!! Hotties!! And adorable MM wearing mama's hat," wrote another person. "So gorgeous, my jaw is dropping, queen @priyankachopra behaviour truly PCManiac love always, " read another comment. Another comment read, "Malti and the hat are everything." "Absolutely stunning, but Malti stole the show," said an Instagram user.

Malti hugged Priyanka as she got ready

Priyanka also shared a video in which she was seen getting ready for the event. In the clip, Malti hugged her and also twirled in her outfit. The toddler was also seen trying on Priyanka's shoes. In a part of the video, Malti was seen walking around wearing Priyanka's hat and gloves. The actor was heard telling someone, "Can you take a picture from here?"

In the video, Nick was seen walking out with Priyanka after she got ready for the event. As it rained, he held her dress and carried the umbrella while they walked towards their vehicle. She shared the video writing, "BTS." For the event, Nick wore a tailored white suit.

About Malti's family

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.