John Cena stands by his love for former controversial WWE boss Vince McMahon: ‘Entitled to have an emotional connection’

American actor and professional entertainment wrestler John Cena is making it clear once again just how deeply he feels about Vince McMahon, doubling down on his affection in a recent interview with Us Weekly following his candid remarks about the former WWE boss to the New York Times. Despite the controversy surrounding Vince, John has remained unwavering in expressing his admiration for his former boss. John Cena is doubling down on his love for controversial figure in the WWE universe, Vince McMahon

After Vince was compelled to step down as WWE's Executive Chairman amid serious allegations, including sex trafficking and abuse claims made by former WWE employee Janel Grant, John did not shy away from reaffirming his loyalty. Ahead of WrestleMania 41 last month, John openly declared his feelings, saying, "I don't care who hears it: I love Vince. I'm not downplaying anything that needs to be decided or allegations of any kind, but when I love somebody, I love them wholeheartedly. I know people are going to be angry about that, but they can't put their value on my relationship with somebody I love," he told New York Times.

When asked by Us Weekly if he was taken aback by the backlash from fans regarding his statement, John responded thoughtfully: "No, because everyone's entitled to their opinion. Just like I am entitled to have an emotional connection to somebody. I don't hold anybody to how they feel or what they view as permissible or things that make them happy, angry, excited, sad. That's their right as a human being, I'm not surprised by any of that."

Though Vince stepped down from his role as TKO Executive Chairman in January 2024 following the lawsuit filed by Janel against him, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, he still holds a significant stake in TKO with around 4.06 percent ownership. In addition to Janele's lawsuit, Vince also faces further legal challenges related to allegations involving former WWE ring boys and claims that he was aware of abuse but failed to act.

Meanwhile, John continues to shine in the ring as the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion after his victory over Cody Rhodes in the WrestleMania 41 main event, even as he stands firm in his public support for Vince McMahon.