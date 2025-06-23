Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Priyanka Chopra makes business casuals look super stylish as she promotes Heads Of State, supports Nick Jonas

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Jun 23, 2025 08:16 AM IST

During her recent New York appearances, Priyanka Chopra showcased her glamorous style while promoting 'Heads of State' and attending Nick's play.

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in New York recently to promote her upcoming film Heads Of State, and then supported her husband, Nick Jonas, by attending the last show of his play, The Last Five Years. She opted for a business casual look for the occasion and made the outfit super stylish with her unbeatable grace. Let's decode her look.

Priyanka Chopra serves a glam moment in a mocha brown outfit.
Priyanka Chopra serves a glam moment in a mocha brown outfit.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra serves a killer look on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, promotes Heads of State in black dress

Priyanka Chopra's outing in New York

Several pictures and videos of Priyanka from Heads Of State promotions and while exiting Nick's play were shared online by fan pages. The actor promoted her upcoming film with co-stars Idris Elba and John Cena. During the event, they greeted fans, did interviews, and had fun interactions with the media. Meanwhile, dressed in the same outfit, she watched Nick's play, and was seen exiting the venue with his father, Kevin Jonas, Sr.

All the details about Priyanka's ensemble

Priyanka chose a deep mocha brown ensemble for the outings. The outfit features a shirt and pants set. While the blouse has pulled-back full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs, a raised collar with an exaggerated knotted tie design, front button closures left loose on the hem, and a relaxed silhouette, the pants come with a flared silhouette, high-rise waist, and floor-grazing length.

She accessorised the ensemble with striking additions, including a matching brown suede handbag, a luxurious Bvlgari metal watch, massive diamond rings, gold hoop earrings, and crocodile-pattern black leather pumps.

With her hair tied in a sleek, side-parted twisted bun and face sculpted with a loose strand, she chose feathered brows, brown lip shade, flushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, muted brown eye shadow, glowing highlighter, and light contouring for the glam.

About Priyanka's role in Heads of State

Priyanka plays the role of an MI6 agent, Noel Bisset, in Heads of State. Her character must find a way to protect Idris Elba (UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke) and John Cena (US President Will Derringer) and help them thwart a conspiracy that threatens the world. The film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Follow Us On