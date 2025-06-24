Kajol reacts to being compared with Jaya Bachchan, called scary over paparazzi videos: 'They coax and push you till…'

Kajol has spoken about being called scary off-screen and being compared with Jaya Bachchan over schooling the paparazzi. Speaking with Zoom, Kajol said that the paparazzi "coax you, push you" to say something. She also said that the paparazzi want a reaction to "attach some sort of a negative tagline" with the celebrity. Jaya Bachchan and Kajol often school the paparazzi for clicking pictures and videos.

Kajol talks about paparazzi, being compared to Jaya Bachchan

Kajol reacted to being compared with Jaya and being called scary. She said, "It's okay if you believe that I'm scary, please go watch Maa...I think right now it's all about really the videos; even the paparazzi, for that matter. They're waiting for you to say something. They coax you, they push you, till you have to! Not scream back at them, but at least say, 'Listen, guys, calm down.' You know, you don't need to yell and scream to get a good picture."

She talked about the paparazzi wanting a reaction from the celebrity. "It's not about just clicking a picture or just clicking a video anymore. It's about a reaction that they want because it has a tagline attached to it, or they can attach some sort of a negative tagline", added Kajol.

When Kajol called presence of paparazzi at certain places strange

Bollywood celebrities, including Jaya, Kajol and Alia Bhatt, have often criticised the paparazzi culture, especially when it crosses boundaries and invades their personal lives.

Recently, speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Kajol had said, “I am a little conscious with paps. I think there are certain places where they shouldn’t be. Like I find it very strange when they run after actors at someone’s funeral and ask for photos. I find that odd and a little disrespectful. I find it strange that you cannot even go for lunch."

She further slammed the paparazzi for following her and said, "They follow you for kilometres from Juhu to Bandra to look where I am going and which building I am going to. I find that disturbing."

Kajol’s upcoming film

Kajol will next be seen in Maa, helmed by Vishal Furia. The film follows the story of a mother’s determination to protect her daughter from the demonic curses of a haunted village. The film also features Ronit Roy, Indranil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 27. The horror film is produced under the banner of Devgn Films.