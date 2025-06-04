Irritated Jaya Bachchan tells paparazzi ‘chaliye aap saath’ as they hound her at Rono Mukherjee's prayer meet. Watch

Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan, and Kajol, among others, attended the prayer meet of late director Rono Mukherjee in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The paparazzi were stationed there and captured pictures and videos of the celebs. Several videos emerged on social media platforms, in which an irritated Jaya Bachchan was seen asking them to get in the car along with her. (Also Read | Jaya Bachchan poses for paparazzi at Hema Malini birthday party, tells them ‘itna direction mat dijiye’. Watch) Jaya Bachchan attended Rono Mukherjee's prayer meet.

Jaya Bachchan schools paparazzi at Rono Mukherjee's prayer meet

As Jaya walked down the stairs with Rono's son Samrat Mukherjee, the paparazzi gathered around her. She seemingly got irritated and then asked Samrat in Bengali, "Eder kano daako (Why do you ask them to come)?" He replied, "Aami daakini (I didn't call them)."

In another video, Jaya and Shweta waited for their car. As Jaya was about to leave, she told the paparazzi, "Chaliye aap log bhi saath mein. Aajaiyye (Come with us. Do come)." She then murmured, "Bakwas sab, gande gande se sab (Nonsense)."

About Jaya's terms with paparazzi

This isn't the first time that Jaya has schooled the paparazzi. She has on several occasions seen scolding them. In 2023, Jaya attended Hema Malini birthday party. As photographers kept telling her where to look, she had said, “Avi aap log itna direction mat dijiye (now don't give me so much direction for photos).” During the premiere of The Archies, Jaya had asked the paparazzi not to shout as she posed with Tina Ambani.

Jaya was last seen in the role of a powerful family matriarch in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. It also featured Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

About late Rono Mukherjee

Rono was known for his films such as Haiwan (1977) and Tu Hi Meri Zindagi (1965). He died last week in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. Rono was the uncle of Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji and the father of Sharbani, Siddharth, and Samrat Mukherjee. Rono was the eldest of the Mukherjee brothers and the President of North Bombay Durga Puja.