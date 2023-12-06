Jaya Bachchan tells paparazzi not to shout as she poses with Tina Ambani at The Archies premiere. Watch

Jaya Bachchan was among the family members who attended the premiere of Agastya Nanda's debut film, The Archies, on Tuesday. Jaya is Agastya's grandmother and was a sport as she attended the event along with the entire Bachchan clan. At the premiere, she was seen gesturing the paparazzi not to shout at her while giving her cues as she posed with former actor Tina Ambani. Also read: Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit slay in black; Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh attend The Archies gala Jaya Bachchan didn't approve of paparazzi behaviour at The Archies premiere.

Jaya Bachchan was at her elegant best in a white kaftan kurta and her neatly combed grey hair as she arrived for the premiere. She wore diamond jewellery and carried a matching stole and handbag. While posing along with Tina Ambani, who was in a black dress, Jaya asked paparazzi “don't shout” while also gesturing with her hand as if asking them to not scream or speak so much. Soon after, the photographers addressed her as “ma'am” while asking her to pose.

Reactions to Jaya's video

A video of Jaya was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram and it received a mixed response on the picture sharing platform. While some didn't approve her not-so-friendly relationship with the paparazzi, some also showed an understanding towards the 75-year-old actor-politician.

A fan reacted to the video, “Her: Don't shout... immediately the photographer: maaammmmm (laughing emoji).” Another commented, “That MHAMMMM.” One more wrote, “She always reminds me of my convent school principal....”

The Archies premiere

Jaya later joined the Bachchans to pose for a family picture. Among them were Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya's parents Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda and sister Navya Naveli Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and Abhishek's cousin as well. Most of them were dressed in black.

Jaya was last seen in the role of a powerful family matriarch in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Agastya plays the lead role in The Archies which is the Hindi adaptation of the American comic book series of the same name. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is set in an imaginary Riverdale in the 1960s. It will be released on December 7.

