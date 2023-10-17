Jaya Bachchan poses for paparazzi at Hema Malini birthday party, tells them ‘itna direction mat dijiye’. Watch

Hema Malini's 75th birthday party was attended by several celebrities including Jaya Bachchan. Jaya, who is at times seen in a not so friendly mood with paparazzi, happily posed for photographers with her friends. A video from the event has surfaced online. While Jaya smiled for pictures, she also told paparazzi to not direct her for poses. Also read: Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan attend Hema Malini's 75th birthday party in Mumbai Jaya Bachchan (centre) and Padmini Kolhapure (right) at Hema Malini's 75th birthday party.

Jaya Bachchan smiles for paparazzi

Jaya wore a traditional beige ensemble for the party. She tucked her hair into a bun adorned with a gajra. The actor, along with Padmini Kolhapure, arrived at the photobooth for pictures. Jaya told media with a laugh, “Yeh Padmini mujhe yaha le kar aayi hai (Padmini brought me here.)” Someone from the photographers replied, “Jaya Ji ko lana bohot mushkil hai (it's difficult to convince Jaya Bachchan for photos).”

Jaya Bachchan to paparazzi

All three ladies posed together and were happily chatting in between. Padmini looked beautiful in a floral teal anarkali suit. As photographers kept telling Jaya where to look at the cameras, she said, “Avi aap log itna direction mat dijiye (now don't give me so much direction for photos).” She wrapped up the photo session with a namaste before walking away with Padmini.

Reacting to the video shared on Instagram, someone wrote in the comments, “I love seeing her laugh happily.” “Why all click her photos when she insult media every moment,” asked another. One more said, “Can’t believe she is smiling.”

Others at the party

Besides Jaya and Padmini, the party in Mumbai was also attended by Dharmendra, Esha Deol, Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Rakesh Roshan, Tusshar Kapoor, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty among others. Several inside videos from the party have surfaced online. Hema also cut her birthday cake in front of media.

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. It also had Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

