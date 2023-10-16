Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan attend Hema Malini's 75th birthday party in Mumbai. See pics

As Hema Malini celebrated her 75th birthday, several celebrities including her daughter Esha Deol, Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, and Jackie Shroff among others joined her for her birthday bash held in Mumbai. For the occasion, Hema wore a pink saree, matching blouse and heels. She also wore jewellery. (Also Read | Saira Banu wishes Hema Malini on birthday with old pic) Salman Khan, Jaya Bachchan and Vidya Balan at Hema Malini's birthday party.

Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher at Hema Malini's birthday bash

Salman Khan was seen in a black shirt, matching coat, denims and shoes as he posed for the paparazzi. Anupam Kher wore a grey shirt, navy blue tie, plaid jacket and pants. Vidya Balan draped a purple and golden saree for the occasion. Esha Deol was seen in a golden dress as she posed, smiled and shared a conversation with the paparazzi.

Jaya Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Jackie attended party

Raveena Tandon wore a cream top and matching trousers. Madhoo was seen in a saffron outfit. She smiled and posed for the paparazzi. Subhas Ghai was seen in a dark blue outfit. Jackie Shroff also opted for a black outfit as he carried a plant and gifts.

Jaya Bachchan wore a beige outfit as she arrived at the bash. Rakesh Roshan was seen in a blue shirt and denims. Jeetendra opted for a beige sweater, black coat and denims. Tusshar Kapoor wore a white shirt, navy blue jacket and pants. Many other celebrities also attended the birthday bash held in Mumbai.

Many celebrities attended Hema Malini's birthday bash.

Hema Malini's birthday party took place in Mumbai.

Esha shared a birthday post for Hema

Earlier in the day, Esha penned a note and shared pictures wishing her mother on her 75th birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday mamm. Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse.. A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer, honest politician & the list can just go on & on…"

She also added, "You are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren. There can be only one Dream girl one Hemamalini ..stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong. I love you." In the pictures, Esha gave a peck on her mother's cheek and also hugged her.

About Hema

Hema, who is popularly known as Dream Girl, has given numerous hits in Bollywood. The actor made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam and made her debut in Hindi cinema with the 1968 movie Sapno Ka Saudagar. She was last seen in Shimla Mirchi (2020), starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh.

