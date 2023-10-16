Saira Banu wishes Hema Malini on birthday with old pic: I adore you for the consistent warmth you've extended to me

Veteran actor Saira Banu wished Hema Malini on her 75th birthday with a sweet note. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Saira also posted an old picture featuring herself, Hema and Dilip Kumar. (Also Read | Saira Banu shares unseen wedding video with Dilip Kumar on anniversary) Dilip Kumar, Hema Malini and Saira Banu seen together in an old picture.

Hema poses with Saira, Dilip in old pic

In the photo, Hema Malini smiled as she looked at someone. Dilip and Saira stood on either side. While Dilip Kumar was seen in an ethnic wear, Saira wore a white and pink suit. Both of them posed and smiled for the camera.

Saira wishes Hema on birthday

Sharing the picture, Saira wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birth @dreamgirlhemamalini! Your grace and elegance have long been a source of admiration for many, and I'm grateful that our families have shared a profound bond over the years (hug emoji)."

Saira shares an anecdote

She also wrote, "On this very day, I can't help but reflect on the year 1966 when we first crossed paths on the sets of Diwana. It was there that I had the pleasure of being introduced to you by the legendary Raj Kapoorji, and ever since that moment, I've held a profound affection for you, both as an artist and as a person. The exemplary life you have led is nothing short of inspiring (red heart emoji)."

She also wrote, “I absolutely adore you for the consistent warmth and kindness you've extended to me over the years, be it through our meetings or the continuous flow of heartfelt messages. Sending you lots of warmth and wishes (smiling face emoji).” Diwana (1967) is directed by Mahesh Kaul. The film stars Raj Kapoor, Saira Banu and Lalita Pawar in pivotal roles.

Esha too wished Hema

Earlier on Monday, Esha also wished her mother on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, she posted photos as she hugged and kissed Hema. She wrote, “Happy birthday mamma (hug face, nazar amulet and black heart emojis). Celebrating you today & forever.. a divine lady who lives life on her own terms with utmost grace & dignity.. a powerhouse."

She also added, “A loving daughter & wife, compassionate mother, adorable grandmother, fantastic actor, graceful dancer, honest politician & the list can just go on & on … you are a force .. blessed by your parents, loved by the nation & adored by your husband, daughters & grandchildren."

“There can be only one Dream girl one Hemamalini ..stay blessed, happy, healthy & strong (bicep, black heart nazar amulet hug face and kiss face emojis). I love you (folded hands emoji),” Esha concluded.

