Sonam Kapoor wore a pretty dramatic airport look worth 57K and actually looked cool: Is it a lungi, skirt or trousers?

Sonam Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport on Thursday with businessman-husband Anand Ahuja. As she made her way inside the airport gate, the actor's striped outfit caught the attention. Sonam Kapoor's relaxed travel outfit exudes ease and comfort and features a hand painted shirt worn with a matching trench coat and flowy bottom, all from the Noida-based brand, TilbyAV. Also read | Sonam Kapoor rocks brown co-ord set and chic fedora at airport Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja at Mumbai airport. (Instagram/ mj.vishal and starspotter.india)

How much does Sonam's airport look cost?

While the top sells on the brand's website for ₹8500, the bottom is priced at ₹20,500. The matching trench coat costs ₹28,500, taking the total price of Sonam's outfit to ₹57,500. As per fashion-based Instagram page, Bollywood Celebrity Style, Sonam carried a Dior bag worth ₹500,000 and wore loafers priced at ₹100,000.

Not as corporate-core as your standard skirt outfit, Sonam's airport pick is fun and carefree. Describing the 'Kahlua Stripe Lungi Drape Skirt Trousers', the actor sported, the brand wrote on the website: “This Kahlua stripe drape skirt Trouser is meticulously crafted in cotton. Designed for a relaxed fit that exudes ease and comfort. It is finely finished with an elasticated back waist for ease and comfort.”

Style tips to copy from Sonam

Sonam's all-weather ensemble that won’t leave you shivering in the cold or overheating should the sun decide to shine is simply stylish. She completed the look with black formal shoes and a matching black handbag. She wore her hair in a neat bun and accessorised with oversized golden hoop earrings.

If an elaborate look like Sonam's airport outfit is not your thing, you can make the look more soft and floaty by pairing a statement printed shirt, blazer or bottom, like hers, with a matching long skirt or a T-shirt.

If you are feeling more adventurous, than combine different coloured tops and bottoms with complementary prints, such as stripes, polka dots, or florals. Or mix smooth with textured or embroidered fabrics for added visual interest.