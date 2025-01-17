Sonam Kapoor rocks brown co-ord set and chic fedora at airport: Style tips you can steal from this look

With winter still around, if you’re looking for style inspiration, take cues from Sonam Kapoor’s stunning ensemble. This outfit checks all the boxes for winter style, from diva-like accessories and monochrome neutral tones to layering. Let’s break down her airport look and uncover some key style takeaways. Sonam Kapoor's chic ensemble was replete with accessories, prints and layering game. (PC: Ashutosh Rai)

More about her look

Like Pantone forecasted Mocha Mousse to be the colour of the year 2025, Sonam embraced the warm hue with her striped brown co-ord set that’s both comfy and chic. The trousers ended at mid-calf, a fresh spin on the traditional baggy pant hemline, which usually extends to the ankles. She paired the look with black boots, but her accessories completely stole the limelight! The fedora, the star of her stylish look added a playful touch, while the beige bag’s neutral tone perfectly complemented her blazer.

Style takeaways

Don't shy away from a cropped hemline. With the rise of oversized and baggy silhouettes, hemlines are usually longer, going beyond ankle length, and drapping over the shoes. Sonam’s trousers had the hem at mid-calf, but she balanced the look with high boots. So if you go with cropped trousers, decide your footwear accordingly.

You can never be too overdressed for accessories. A fedora at the airport might be an unconventional pairing, but Sonam pulled it off effortlessly. So next time, you wish to don a bindi with your western look, don't hesitate. Accessories stand out more when you don't play by rules.

One accessory should always match one of your ensemble pieces. Sonam's small bag's colour matches her oversized blazer. This helps to tie the ensemble well together.

Stripes, dots and more! Give your clothes personality with prints. Solid colours are so yesterday.

