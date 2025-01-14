Move over Mocha Mousse! There's a new it-girl colour in town for 2025 and she's here to stay

If you thought pink couldn't boom bigger than the summer of Barbiecore, let's hold that thought. Mocha Mousse may have been crowned the Pantone colour of the year for 2025 but its flat and neutral vibe is turning out to be absolutely no match for the lush and luxe update the prissy pink has gotten. Pink is set to blow up big this year across luxury labels: And we have Gen Z to thank for it(Photos: Instagram/arianagrande, Pinterest)

Pink in sartorial luxury mainstream is bidding adieu to its hot pop era which was anything but one-size-fits-all. What we have knocking at our closet doors instead are cool, pale, plush and powdery tints of the colour, splashed across silhouettes playing big on texture clashes. So we're talking, less of a sugar rush and more of a refreshing palette-cleanser for the eyes.

The big shift for our current 365-cycle became more and more evident with the proud pink parades positioned across the Spring/Summer 2025 runway lineups of Gen Z favourites like Miu Miu, Khaite, Jil Sander, and Alaïa. We also can't help but wonder how and if the very evident spending power, organic or prioritised, of the fashion-forward generation is actually a key driving force behind the switch in the spotlight.

Coming back to the styling segue, there's no reason to fret if you aren't pro-pink. The shift in view actually prioritises incredibly textured silhouettes as much as the all-powder pink ensembles. Think organza blooms, flayed and fleeced co-ords, balloon hems, gingham ruffles, graphic prints, lace lines and of course, our personal favourite, silken satin.

'There's something for everybody' just got a whole new meaning.

Now not to say that pink is just for the girls, but the shade card in question does present itself with an overwhelmingly feminine energy. An energy also mirrored in the array of silhouettes seen thus far. Pencil cuts, boat necks, midi skirts, lace trims, ruched bodices, pleats, intentional crinkles — it's giving Grace Kelly, but with a more sensual, playful energy.

We also of course but, can't wait to see the grunge update the tint gets as the months roll on — it's inevitable.

So are you ready to go plush in pink?