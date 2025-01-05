Skirts for winter? Sonam Kapoor gives the summer staple a warm twist in two glam looks. Her hair looks gorgeous!

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram recently to share two of her favourite glam looks of 2024. The actor posted a video that showed her in two gorgeous outfits - a white sweater with a printed skirt and an all-black turtleneck blouse and skirt set. If you thought skirts were only a summer staple, Sonam's warm twist will definitely change your mind. Sonam Kapoor showed off two glamorous looks in a recent video.

Also Read | Kiara Advani's Goddess look in a snatching corset and skirt set could be yours; it will cost you…

Sonam Kapoor's glam is always on point

Sonam posted the clip with the caption, “Two of my fave glam looks from last month! Thank you @mariaasadimakeup @miffydoeshair for always making me look 🔥.” Before moving on to her outfits, let's take a moment to appreciate the actor's glam. For the first look, she chose a bright red lip shade, feathered brows, black eyeliner on the waterline, mascara-adorned lashes, blush on the cheeks, and muted smokey eyes. Lastly, she tied her luscious hair in a centre-parted, twisted half-up hairdo.

As for the second look, with her hair tied in a centre-parted ponytail, Sonam chose winged eyeliner, glossy caramel lips, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a glowing base.

Skirts for winter? Sonam Kapoor says, yes!

Sonam's first outfit in the clip is a white cashmere sweater from The Row and a vintage embroidered skirt from the Azzedine Alaïa Fall 2000 collection. The blouse features ribbed design on the neck and cuffs. She wore it in a French tuck style to add some definition. Meanwhile, for accessories, she chose gold and pearl statement earrings, rings, bracelets, and tan boots.

The actor's second OOTD features a turtleneck blouse, which she tucked inside her maxi skirt. To complete the outfit, she layered a cape coat over the ensemble. It features a full-body hem length, padded shoulders, slits on the sleeves, and an open front. For accessories, she chose diamond and emerald jewels, including earrings, a necklace, and rings. A green Hermes Birkin bag to match her jewels and black leather boots rounded off the look.