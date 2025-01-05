Skirts for winter? Sonam Kapoor gives the summer staple a warm twist in two glam looks. Her hair looks gorgeous!
Sonam Kapoor dropped a video in which she flaunted her two glamorous looks, proving the summer staple skirt can be worn in winter.
Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram recently to share two of her favourite glam looks of 2024. The actor posted a video that showed her in two gorgeous outfits - a white sweater with a printed skirt and an all-black turtleneck blouse and skirt set. If you thought skirts were only a summer staple, Sonam's warm twist will definitely change your mind.
Sonam Kapoor's glam is always on point
Sonam posted the clip with the caption, “Two of my fave glam looks from last month! Thank you @mariaasadimakeup @miffydoeshair for always making me look 🔥.” Before moving on to her outfits, let's take a moment to appreciate the actor's glam. For the first look, she chose a bright red lip shade, feathered brows, black eyeliner on the waterline, mascara-adorned lashes, blush on the cheeks, and muted smokey eyes. Lastly, she tied her luscious hair in a centre-parted, twisted half-up hairdo.
As for the second look, with her hair tied in a centre-parted ponytail, Sonam chose winged eyeliner, glossy caramel lips, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a glowing base.
Skirts for winter? Sonam Kapoor says, yes!
Sonam's first outfit in the clip is a white cashmere sweater from The Row and a vintage embroidered skirt from the Azzedine Alaïa Fall 2000 collection. The blouse features ribbed design on the neck and cuffs. She wore it in a French tuck style to add some definition. Meanwhile, for accessories, she chose gold and pearl statement earrings, rings, bracelets, and tan boots.
The actor's second OOTD features a turtleneck blouse, which she tucked inside her maxi skirt. To complete the outfit, she layered a cape coat over the ensemble. It features a full-body hem length, padded shoulders, slits on the sleeves, and an open front. For accessories, she chose diamond and emerald jewels, including earrings, a necklace, and rings. A green Hermes Birkin bag to match her jewels and black leather boots rounded off the look.
