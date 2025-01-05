Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Skirts for winter? Sonam Kapoor gives the summer staple a warm twist in two glam looks. Her hair looks gorgeous!

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Jan 05, 2025 12:00 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor dropped a video in which she flaunted her two glamorous looks, proving the summer staple skirt can be worn in winter. 

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram recently to share two of her favourite glam looks of 2024. The actor posted a video that showed her in two gorgeous outfits - a white sweater with a printed skirt and an all-black turtleneck blouse and skirt set. If you thought skirts were only a summer staple, Sonam's warm twist will definitely change your mind.

Sonam Kapoor showed off two glamorous looks in a recent video.
Sonam Kapoor showed off two glamorous looks in a recent video.

Also Read | Kiara Advani's Goddess look in a snatching corset and skirt set could be yours; it will cost you…

Sonam Kapoor's glam is always on point

Sonam posted the clip with the caption, “Two of my fave glam looks from last month! Thank you @mariaasadimakeup @miffydoeshair for always making me look 🔥.” Before moving on to her outfits, let's take a moment to appreciate the actor's glam. For the first look, she chose a bright red lip shade, feathered brows, black eyeliner on the waterline, mascara-adorned lashes, blush on the cheeks, and muted smokey eyes. Lastly, she tied her luscious hair in a centre-parted, twisted half-up hairdo.

As for the second look, with her hair tied in a centre-parted ponytail, Sonam chose winged eyeliner, glossy caramel lips, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a glowing base.

Skirts for winter? Sonam Kapoor says, yes!

Sonam's first outfit in the clip is a white cashmere sweater from The Row and a vintage embroidered skirt from the Azzedine Alaïa Fall 2000 collection. The blouse features ribbed design on the neck and cuffs. She wore it in a French tuck style to add some definition. Meanwhile, for accessories, she chose gold and pearl statement earrings, rings, bracelets, and tan boots.

The actor's second OOTD features a turtleneck blouse, which she tucked inside her maxi skirt. To complete the outfit, she layered a cape coat over the ensemble. It features a full-body hem length, padded shoulders, slits on the sleeves, and an open front. For accessories, she chose diamond and emerald jewels, including earrings, a necklace, and rings. A green Hermes Birkin bag to match her jewels and black leather boots rounded off the look.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On