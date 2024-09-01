Health and taste often leads to delightful discoveries so today, we are straightening our baker's hat to whip up Gluten-Free Caramelised Pineapple Ragi Cake to give a unique and nutritious twist to traditional desserts. Join us as we enjoy it as a breakfast treat but if you are going to sleep off the Sunday morning, you can indulge it as a mid-day snack or a dessert. Healthy meets delicious: Ultimate recipe for gluten-free caramelised pineapple ragi cake (Photo by Indian Accent, New Delhi)

For health-conscious individuals or those simply looking for delicious twist on classic dessert, here's a recipe of gluten-free caramelised pineapple ragi cake.

Ingredients for the Caramelised Pineapple:

1 cup fresh pineapple slices

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon butter

Ingredients for the cake:

1 cup ragi flour (finger millet flour)

1/2 cup almond flour

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup plain yogurt (dairy or non-dairy)

1/4 cup vegetable oil (or melted coconut oil)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs (or flax eggs for vegan option: mix 2 tablespoons of ground flaxseed with 6 tablespoons of water and let it sit for 5 minutes)

Method:

Preheat Oven: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and line a 9-inch round cake pan with parchment paper. Caramelise the Pineapple: In a skillet, melt the butter over medium heat.

Add the brown sugar and stir until it dissolves.

Add the pineapple slices and cook until they are golden and caramelized, about 5-7 minutes. Set aside to cool. Prepare the Cake Batter: In a large bowl, whisk together the ragi flour, almond flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In another bowl, mix the yogurt, oil, vanilla extract, and eggs (or flax eggs).

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Assemble the Cake: Arrange the caramelised pineapple slices in the bottom of the prepared cake pan.

Pour the cake batter over the pineapple slices and spread it evenly. Bake the Cake: Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

Allow the cake to cool in the pan for 10 minutes before inverting it onto a serving plate. Serve: Let the cake cool completely before slicing. Enjoy your gluten-free caramelized pineapple ragi cake!

Tips:

You can add a pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg to the batter for extra flavor.

Serve with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a delicious treat.

Enjoy baking!

(Recipe: Sandeep Singh Sous Chef)

Benefits:

Pineapples are loaded with nutrients and contain disease-fighting antioxidants along with enzymes that can ease digestion. Their consumption may help reduce the risk of cancer, boost immunity, ease the symptoms of arthritis, suppress inflammation and speed up recovery after a surgery or strenuous exercise.

Ragi is rich in calcium, iron and dietary fiber, gluten-free, suitable for those with gluten intolerance, helps in managing blood sugar levels due to its low glycemic index, supports weight management and aids digestion.