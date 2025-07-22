Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta bring full-on desi glam in sarees, suits and lots of bling. Watch

The Ambani ladies attended the inauguration of the new Swadesh store in Mumbai, serving major ethnic fashion goals. While Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani stunned in traditional sarees, Shloka Mehta opted for a graceful ethnic suit. Let’s decode their looks and take some style notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani's gharchola saree took 10 months to weave, pairs it with great grandmother’s armlet she wore at her wedding ) Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta dazzle in ethnic looks at new store inauguration in Mumbai. (Instagram)

What Radhika Merchant wore

Radhika looked stunning in an orange silk saree featuring broad golden borders, which she draped traditionally, letting the pallu fall gracefully from her shoulder. She paired it with a matching blouse to keep the look classic.

Adding a touch of sparkle, she accessorised with a diamond-studded choker necklace adorned with green emeralds, oversized diamond earrings, and her mangalsutra. With a dewy makeup look and her hair styled in a middle-parted half-updo, Radhika looked gorgeous.

Isha Ambani rocks bandhani saree

Isha opted for a vibrant red bandhani saree featuring broad, intricate golden borders. She paired it with a golden embellished blouse that added a festive touch to her traditional look. Accessorising with a multi-layered traditional necklace and matching earrings, Isha kept her jewellery statement-worthy yet elegant. Her makeup was soft and subtle, and she completed her look with her tresses left loose for an effortless finish.

About Shloka Mehta's elegant suit

Meanwhile, badi bahu Shloka skipped the six yards and chose an elegant suit featuring multi-coloured heavy embroidery set against a subtle beige backdrop. She paired it with matching palazzo pants and an orange silk duppata that added a pop of colour. Statement earrings, nude makeup, and her tresses left loose in a middle-parted style perfectly completed her graceful ethnic look.