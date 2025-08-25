Search
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja darshan, aarti timings, how to book tickets online, offline and live stream guide

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 01:12 pm IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: From darshan timings to ticket details and live aartis, here’s everything to know about Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be observed from August 27 to September 6, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, the beloved deity of wisdom and prosperity. Among the countless pandals across the country, all eyes remain on Mumbai’s most iconic idol – Lalbaugcha Raja.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Planning Lalbaugcha Raja darshan? Here’s your guide to timings, aarti schedule, ticket booking options and live streaming.(HT photo)
From film stars to political leaders, devotees flock here every year to seek blessings. Whether you’re planning to visit in person or experience the darshan from home, here’s a guide to the darshan timings, ticket details, and live-streaming options you should know. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: When is Ganesh Chaturthi, August 26 or August 27? Know correct date, city wise shubh muhurat )

Lalbaugcha Raja darshan schedule 2025

The pandal offers devotees multiple ways to seek blessings, from Charan Sparsha Darshan (touching the idol’s feet) to Mukh Darshan (viewing the idol’s face). For those unable to be there physically, a 24x7 live darshan option is also available, ensuring everyone can connect with Lord Ganesha’s divine presence.

Darshan typeStart timeEnd time
General darshan5:00 AM11:00 PM
Charan Sparsha darshan6:00 AM11:00 PM
Mukh darshan6:00 AM11:00 PM
Live darshan online24 hours24 hours

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 aarti and pooja timings

Devotees can participate in the daily aartis performed throughout the day, while special poojas are conducted as per advance bookings.

Aarti / poojaTimings
Morning aarti7:00 AM to 7:30 AM
Midday aarti12:00 PM – 12:30 PM
Evening aarti7:00 PM – 7:30 PM
Night aarti10:00 PM to 10:30 PM
Special poojas

As per booking


What are the ticket prices

Ticket pricePrice (INR)
General darshan50
VIP darshan200
Special darshan500

How to book tickets

Online booking

  • Visit the official Lalbaugcha Raja website.
  • Log in or register with your mobile number.
  • Go to online booking services → darshan ticket booking.
  • Select VIP darshan type, date, and time slot.
  • Enter details (name, age, gender, address, mobile, email, ID proof).
  • Complete payment via UPI, net banking, or cards.
  • Ticket will be sent to your registered mobile/email.
  • Carry a print or digital copy during darshan.

Offline booking

  • Visit the temple ticket counter in Mumbai.
  • Fill in the VIP Darshan form with personal details and ID proof.
  • Select date, slot, and darshan type (as per availability).
  • Pay at the counter and collect your ticket confirmation slip/SMS.
  • Carry the ticket and ID proof on your visit.

How to reach Lalbaugcha Raja

By train:

  • Chinchpokli (Central Line): 10 min walk
  • Currey Road (Central Line): 15 min walk
  • Lower Parel (Western Line): 20–25 min walk / quick taxi ride
  • From CSMT: Take Central Line train → alight at Chinchpokli

By bus: BEST routes 124, 134, 66, 132, 172 (allow extra time during peak hours).

By taxi: Convenient but expect heavy traffic near the pandal.

By private vehicle: Very limited parking — best to park further away and walk.

By metro: Nearest access Lower Parel Metro Station → short walk/ride to pandal.

Pro tip: Enter via Chhatrapati Shivaji Ground–TB Kadam Marg route for smoother darshan and lighter crowds.

Live streaming

If you can’t visit in person, catch the darshan and aartis live on the official Lalbaugcha Raja YouTube channel and social media handles, available 24x7.

