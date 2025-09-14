Harnaaz Sandhu looks divine as bride in the most exquisite cream, pink and red bridal lehengas: See her new photoshoot

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has collaborated with fashion designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula, who unveiled their brand Rimple and Harpreet's latest bridal collection with a stunning new photoshoot featuring Harnaaz. Also read | Harnaaz Sandhu reveals her beauty, weight loss secrets: 'I drink plenty of water with a pinch of salt to start my day' Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has collaborated with renowned designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula for a stunning campaign. (Instagram/ Rimple and Harpreet)

On September 13, the designers took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their designs inspired by the Goddesses ‘Lakṣmi, Parvati and Sarasvati’:

The collection features exquisite bridal wear

Rimple and Harpreet are renowned designers known for their exquisite Indian clothing, particularly bridal wear. Their lehengas are statement pieces, often featuring vibrant colours, intricate embroidery, and heavy embellishments.

Unsurprisingly, for their new photoshoot, Harnaaz embraced bridal wear in all its glory and left a mark. Heavy zardozi work, delicate detailing, and intricate gold and silver embroidery adorned the lehengas in bright colours like red, as well as more elegant and sublime ivory and pink shades.

The designers worked with high-quality materials like silk, net, and tulle to create stunning pieces that Harnaaz modelled in a new video – each lehenga she sported was perfect for grand bridal looks.

Harnaaz rocked Indian bridal look in the photoshoot

The bindi – a significant part of Indian bridal makeup, symbolising marital status – added elegance to Harnaaz's overall look. She opted for rich, warm makeup tones like gold, bronze, and deep browns to create a traditional Indian bridal look. She balanced her big red bindi with glossy peach lips that complemented her outfits and skin tone, and wore heavy kajal in her eyes for an intense, captivating look.

Harnaaz, the 2021 Miss Universe winner, made her Bollywood debut in Baaghi 4 alongside Tiger Shroff. The action-packed thriller, directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was released on September 5. She has appeared in Punjabi films before her Bollywood debut.