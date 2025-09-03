Harnaaz Sandhu reveals her beauty, weight loss secrets: 'I drink plenty of water with a pinch of salt to start my day'

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff. In a September 2 interview with Femina, the 25-year-old shared that her skincare secret lies in simplicity: she believes in cleansing, hydrating, and protecting. Also read | Harnaaz Sandhu stuns with dramatic weight loss for Baaghi 4 after facing bullying for weight gain Harnaaz Sandhu has shared her fitness, skincare and beauty routine. Here's a breakdown of her tips. (Instagram/ Harnaaz Sandhu)

Harnaaz Sandhu's beauty secrets, go-to skin ritual

Sunscreen is non-negotiable for Harnaaz Sandhu, and she kickstarts her day with water and a pinch of salt. When it comes to getting that radiant glow, she swears by icing her skin before makeup — and says it’s a game-changer. But according to her, it is a 'genuine smile' that is her ultimate beauty hack.

She said, “I’ve always believed beauty starts with self-care. My go-to ritual is very simple – to cleanse, hydrate, and protect. I never skip sunscreen, and I swear by drinking plenty of water with a pinch of salt to start my day. A beauty hack I carry everywhere in the world is using ice cubes on my skin before makeup; it instantly refreshes and gives that natural glow. And, of course, a genuine smile.”

Is salt water healthy?

When you drink salt water, it may contribute to clearer and healthier skin by helping to balance the body’s pH levels, reducing inflammation, and eliminating toxins. Click here to know the seven health benefits of drinking salt water.

Harnaaz Sandhu's fitness secrets revealed

Harnaaz Sandhu's weight loss transformation has been quite impressive. After winning Miss Universe in 2021, she faced online criticism for her weight gain due to celiac disease, an autoimmune condition that made her body react negatively to gluten.

In the new Femina interview, Harnaaz highlighted how she underwent rigorous training in mixed martial arts, kickboxing, and weapons handling as part of her fitness routine for Baaghi 4.

She said, “When I signed Baaghi 4, I knew I had to bring both beauty and strength to the screen. I trained for months in mixed martial arts, kickboxing, and basic weapons handling. It wasn’t just about learning the moves; it was about building stamina, agility, and the right mental discipline. My coaches really pushed me to move like a fighter but with the grace and poise that comes naturally to me. It was the perfect fusion of my pageant discipline and an action star’s athleticism.”

