Harnaaz Sandhu stuns with dramatic weight loss for Baaghi 4 after facing bullying for weight gain: Priyanka Chopra vibes

Harnaaz Sandhu, the third Indian after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen to win the Miss Universe crown (2021), is now all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4. The actor, who was earlier trolled and body-shamed for gaining weight after her pageant victory, has now surprised everyone with her stunning transformation. Harnaaz Sandhu's weight loss transformation shocks fans.

Harnaaz Sandhu's stunning transformation

On August 22, the makers of Baaghi 4 unveiled the song Bahli Sohni, featuring Harnaaz Sandhu and Tiger Shroff. What truly caught everyone’s attention was Harnaaz’s glamorous new avatar. Fans were quick to dub her the new-age “desi girl”. In the song, Harnaaz is seen flaunting her toned physique in a series of stylish saree looks. Her graceful moves and striking screen presence have left fans showering her with compliments.

An Instagram user shared a video of her looks from the song and wrote: “DESI GIRL FR! 😍🔥 Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz, the queen slayed, devoured, mothereddd so harddd! Reminded me so much of Priyanka and Deepika in her latest music video from the upcoming film Baaghi 4!” Complimenting her transformation, one fan asked: “Wow, when did this happen?” Another wrote: “Her body is bodying back again.” One comment read: “She gives me Priyanka Chopra vibes.” Another added: “She’s giving Sushmita Sen from Main Hoon Na vibes.”

After winning Miss Universe in 2021, Harnaaz gained weight and faced criticism online. While touring India, her changed appearance became a subject of discussion on social media. In April 2022, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with coeliac disease, which prevents her from consuming wheat and several other foods.

Later that year, Harnaaz opened up about being bullied, telling People Magazine, “I was bullied for gaining weight. It was uncomfortable and really surprising to see how people started having their opinions, which should not really matter. It’s not about how you look; it’s about who you are inside, how you treat people, and what you believe in.”

About Baaghi 4

Helmed by A. Harsha in his Hindi film debut, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 4 is an action thriller starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu in lead roles. The film, the fourth instalment of the Baaghi franchise, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 5.