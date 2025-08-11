Baaghi 4 teaser: Limbs fly, blood splatters, as Tiger Shroff hunts Sanjay Dutt; viewers feel it's ‘sasta Animal’

Baaghi 4 teaser: The teaser for Tiger Shroff's much-anticipated film, Baaghi 4, was unveiled in a grand manner on Monday afternoon. The film sees Tiger return as Ronny, his loved character from the Baaghi franchise, as he squares up against a new villain, played by Sanjay Dutt. Billed as the most violent instalment of the franchise, the teaser has given Animal and Marco vibes to many viewers. Baaghi 4 teaser sees Tiger Shroff in his most violent avatar yet.

The teaser opens with Tiger talking about how necessity and importance (zaroori and zaroorat) are two separate things. We get a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt, the antagonist, before Tiger announces he is on the warpath against him. What follows is a montage of gory action with limbs being chopped off, blood flying everywhere, and bodies piling up faster than you can say 'machete'. In a welcome change, the film gives some gory action sequences to its women, too. Both Sonam Bajwa and debutant Harnaaz Sandhu are seen chopping men into pieces with sharp weapons.

But as Tiger slices his way through the screen, you get a sense of deja vu. One particular sequence of masked men in black running in an alley way is very reminiscent of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Viewers were quick to notice that, too. "They even copied the hallway scene from Animal," wrote one. Another was more brutal in their assessment when they wrote: “Sasta Animal Park.”

Fans react

There were comparisons with the Malayalam thriller Marco as well, which is considered the most violent Indian film ever made. Some comparisons were favourable. "Marko💀💀 Baaghi 4 ☠️☠️ Theatre becoming stadium," exclaimed one fan. But others were critical. "This looks like a Marco knock-off," complained one tweeter.

But Tiger Shroff fans were, by and large, happy with the teaser. "Total Goosebumps and Promising!! Tiger Shroff’s Real Comeback," wrote one. Another referred to his face-off with Sanjay Dutt and added, "Two lions, one jungle - epic face-off."

All about Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4's logline reads: "Tiger Shroff returns as Ronny in his most savage avatar yet. It is fueled by vengeance, armed, and driven by a rage that leaves no enemy breathing."

The film's story and screenplay have been penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, and it is directed by A. Harsha. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 4 is set to release in cinemas on 5 September.