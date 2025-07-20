Liked Sonam Bajwa's performance in Housefull 5? Watch her other notable movies on OTT

Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa recently made her big Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5. Despite being a multi-starrer movie, Bajwa's performance garnered much attention. However, if you have already watched Housefull 5 on Amazon Prime Video, which is currently available for rent and will be available for all viewers from August 6, 2025, discover other notable movies of the 35-year-old actress that are available on OTTplay Premium. Sonam Bajwa and Riteish Deshmukh in Housefull 5

Sonam Bajwa's must-watch movies on OTT

Kudi Haryane Val Di

This romance comedy follows a Punjabi man Shivjot, who falls in love with the Haryanvi woman Neelam (Sonam Bajwa), a wrestler. To win Neelam's heart, Shivjot must learn the wrestling sport, though he has no idea about it. The movie explores themes of cultural diversity and family traditions.

Ardab Mutiyaran

This comedy drama focuses on Babbu (Sonam Bajwa), a bold and independent woman, who always speaks her mind. However, her life changes drastically when she gets married to a man who is controlled by his elder sisters in the house. The movie talks about women's empowerment, independence, and the challenges of societal norms, particularly within the Punjabi culture.

Carry on Jatta 3

This comedy drama is the third installment of the Carry on Jatta movie series. Dhillon's son Jass and Meet's (Sonam Bajwa) marriage is in trouble after Dhillon fights with Meet's elder brothers. This prompts Jass to hatch a plan to get his father to be on good terms with her brothers. The movie is a wonderful blend of comical chaos and blossoming romance.

Nikka Zaildar

Another romance drama that centres on college student Nikka, who falls in love with his classmate Manraaj (Sonam Bajwa). But Manraaj rejects Nikka as she doesn't want to get married against her family's wishes. Nikka Zaildar delves into societal expectations, family drama, and life challenges, all set within the backdrop of Punjabi culture.

Sardaar Ji 2

This Diljit Dosanjh-starrer comedy drama is the sequel to the 2015 movie. The drama follows the ordinary farmer Jaggi, who travels to Australia to earn money and save his village from financial crisis. The movie is packed with hilarious moments as Jaggi gets chased by unknown goons, encounters a hot-headed woman, falls in love, and more.

Punjab 1984

This poignant drama follows elderly mother Satwant's rigorous search for his adult son Shiva, who was wrongly labelled as a terrorist during the 1984 Punjab insurgency. The movie explores the emotional journey of Satwant as she navigates fear and threats while desperately searching for Shiva. Sonam Bajwa plays Jeet, the love interest of Shiva.