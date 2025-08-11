Lara Dutta pens note for ‘supermum’ Deanne Panday after success of Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara: ‘Seen her work tirelessly’

The magic of Saiyaara continues to sweep the nation, as the film becomes the second-highest-grossing release of the year. While audiences and celebrities alike have praised Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s performances, actor Lara Dutta has turned the spotlight elsewhere, on Ahaan’s mother, Deanne Panday. In a heartfelt post, Lara applauded Deanne’s unwavering support, tireless efforts, and deep prayers that, she says, have been instrumental in her son’s success. Lara Dutta pens a note for Deanne Panday as Ahaan Panday's film Saiyaara becomes a blockbuster.

Lara Dutta's note for Ahaan Panday

Lara appreciated Ahaan’s performance in Saiyaara and said, “This post is for my friend @deannepanday. I went to watch her son Ahaan’s movie yesterday #Saiyaara. I have known Ahaan since he was a toddler and it’s been a pleasure to watch him grow into the thoughtful, well-brought-up, charming boy he is. Ahaan was going to be a (star emoji) , there was no doubt, but this is for his mum.”

She further spoke about her friendship with Deanne, writing, “DP (as I call her) has been more than a friend for over 25 years. She was there when I first moved to Mumbai as a teenager and knew no one, and she and her family made me feel like I had friends who would look out for me. She was there when I won Miss India and Miss Universe, and kept me grounded and focused on my fitness and mental well-being. She’s been there through relationships and breakups, my wedding, the birth of my daughter, and more recently, the loss of a parent. She’s just been there — quietly, solidly — with compassion, bravery, and love.”

Highlighting Deanne’s efforts for her family, Lara wrote, “I’ve seen her work tirelessly for her family and her friends despite being mentally and physically exhausted herself… she shows up EVERY time for the people she loves. Quietly slipping in, taking care of all that needs to be done, and never asking for anything in return. She loves her kids Alanna and Ahaan more than anything in the world (well, maybe now second to River, her grandson), and has been a supermum and grandma, making all their dreams come true!”

Lara concluded, “My darling DP… I am so thrilled and proud of what your kids have accomplished, and I know how hard you’ve worked and prayed for their well-being and success. I hope all the many achievements your wonderful kids will surely accomplish will be a glowing testimony to your good karma and the incredible person you are!”

As soon as Lara posted her note for Deanne, the comments section was flooded. Farah Khan wrote, “What a beautiful note for Dee @deannepanday who is all of that and more. And it takes one to know one, La. Love you both.” Priyanka Chopra added, “So beautiful @deannepanday congratulations.” Dia Mirza commented, “So so true.” For the unversed, Deanne is a fitness trainer and wellness coach who has worked with celebrities such as Bipasha Basu, Jacqueline Fernandez, and John Abraham.

About Saiyaara

Helmed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara is a romantic drama that tells the story of a troubled, struggling musician falling in love with an aspiring journalist and poet. However, fate tests their relationship, and what follows forms the rest of the tale. The film’s emotional depth, strong performances, and soulful music have contributed to its success. Saiyaara has now grossed over ₹500 crore worldwide, including ₹300 crore in India.

Lara Dutta's upcoming movie

Meanwhile, Lara Dutta will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. The film is slated for release later this year. She is also reportedly part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, though no official confirmation has been made.