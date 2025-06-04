Lara Dutta pays tribute to father LK Dutta with a heartfelt note after his death: 'I carry your heart dad'

Lara Dutta remembered her late father, retired wing commander L K Dutta, with a long heartfelt note and memorable pictures. Lara, in the note posted on her social media account, said that her father fought hard against an illness that debilitated him over the last few months. He died on 31 May in Mumbai at the age of 84. (Also read: Lara Dutta says she's living between Mumbai, her 'adopted home' Dubai; talks about living ‘seasonally’) Lara Dutta posted a heartwarming note remembering her late father L K Dutta on Wednesday,

Lara posts heartfelt note for her late father

On Wednesday, Lara took to her Instagram account and posted two pictures. In one of the pictures, Lara can be seen dancing with her father, hand in hand, enjoying one of the most beautiful moments of their relationship.

In the note, Lara wrote, “My wonderful, brave, fighter of a father, went quietly into the good night on the 31st of May…… He fought long and hard against an illness that debilitated him over the last few months…. He bore pain with the stoicism of a battle worn soldier and displayed a courage and willingness to beat the odds, that sometimes defied all logic….. He rewrote any concept I had of the body breaking down or succumbing to an inevitable end….”

Lara writes about beautiful memories they shared

"Some moments with my father are etched into my bones forever….. my dad hoisting a 3 year old me up on his shoulders to look at the stars at night and call out all the constellations…… the feet that I stood on as a five year old to learn to waltz……the hand that I held as I scampered as fast as I could beside him to match his stride as we walked through eucalyptus groves and planned how I would study under Carl Sagan….. the lap I sat on while I air played an imaginary piano to the sound of his favourite Richard Clayderman tape….."

Lara on how her father shaped her personality

The actor goes on to explain how she learnt how her father played an important role in shaping her personality and hold her head high in the most challenging times.

"I learnt to debate, argue, negotiate , reason and dazzle from my father…… I also learnt to embrace my responsibilities, sometimes stoically, and hold my head up high even in the most challenging of times…… I learnt to find bliss in a packet of potato chips and a tutti frutti ice cream because I knew it came with a scooter ride just for the two of us….," she added.

"I learnt to be brave, I learnt to be fearless, I learnt to stand up for myself and for others, I learnt to tell a good joke, even at my own expense….. I learnt to try and be selfless…. I learnt it all from him….I also know that this is not the end….. whether physically here or not, he and I are somewhere, on some plane, in some dimension, in some alternate reality, dancing a waltz together, with my hand in his. I carry your heart dad…… I carry it in my heart," Lara ended her note.

Friends from the film fraternity react

Lara's note resonated with her friends in the industry. Actor Dia Mirza wrote, “The BEST Man. Will always carry him in my heart.”

Celina Jaitley commented, "I have so many wonderful memories of dear, darling Uncle Handsome with his glorious moustache… Dad and Uncle sipping their whiskies in RSAOI Bangalore such cherished images that bring warmth and comfort. Here’s to an amazing father, and to a valiant soldier. May he rest in peace among the bravest of the brave. My love to you, Biyars, and the whole family. OM SHANTI".

Soha Ali Khan commented, "So much love ❤️". Lisa Ray wrote, "Deepest condolences Lara"