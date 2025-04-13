Lara Dutta says she's living between Mumbai, her 'adopted home' Dubai; talks about living ‘seasonally’

Actor Lara Dutta has revealed that she has been dividing her time living in both Mumbai and her 'adopted home' Dubai. Taking to Instagram, Lara talked about a section of the people who "are using their financial means to experience life...in other cultures". She also shared that in between, she travels to Goa too. (Also Read | Lara Dutta, daughter pose with Neeraj Chopra after his silver win at Olympics) Lara Dutta shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram with her family members.

Lara Dutta shares pics from Dubai, Goa, Mumbai

Lara shared a bunch of pictures, which also featured her husband, tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, and daughter, Siera. In one photo, Lara sat in her garden and looked at her phone. She also posed for a picture featuring herself and Siera after they had their meal. In another photo, she posed with her friends.

In another photo, Lara sat next to Mahesh as they spent the evening near the Burj Al Arab. The actor clicked a selfie as she enjoyed 3D immersive art. She also posed with Mahesh and Siera in another photo. The last picture showed Lara and Mahesh, dressed in casuals, taking a walk amid nature.

Lara pens note about spending at two homes

Sharing the pictures, Lara captioned the post, “Already mid-April (almost)!!! It was said - as one got older, you start settling down….. I think I was born with gypsy blood! Or at least, as my dad says, with wheels on my feet! Living between home (Mumbai) and my adopted home (Dubai) seems almost seamless now (with a little Goa thrown in now and then)! Sometimes an even shorter flight than Mumbai-Delhi (grinning face with sweat emoji)……..”

Lara spoke about people dividing time between their home country and abroad. "More and more people I know are now choosing to live seasonally…. They’ve put down roots in their home country but are using their financial means (and I don’t mean just the uber-wealthy) to experience life, with a fair amount of uncertainty, yet full of opportunity, in other environments and cultures….. I’d love to know your take….is wanderlust getting the better of you? Or are you perfectly content just where you are?!" concluded her note.

About Lara's next film

Fans will see Lara in Welcome To The Jungle. It features Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav among others.