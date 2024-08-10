Lara Dutta, daughter pose with Neeraj Chopra after his silver win at Olympics; Abhishek Bachchan gives him a tight hug

Actors Lara Dutta and Abhishek Bachchan met Neeraj Chopra after his silver win at Paris Olympics 2024. Taking to Instagram, Lara posted a video and pictures as she attended an event hosted for Neeraj in Paris. (Also Read | Malaika Arora, Abhishek Bachchan attend Paris Olympics, cheer for Neeraj Chopra; Vicky Kaushal congratulates him on win) Lara Dutta and Abhishek Bachchan met Neeraj Chopra in Paris.

Lara meets Neeraj in Paris

In a video, Neeraj Chopra spoke on the podium about the win and how great it felt to represent India at the Olympics. As he showed off his medal, the people present there hooted, clapped and cheered for him. Lara also shared a photo in which she and her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi, posed with Neeraj.

In another picture, Lara's daughter Saira was seen with Neeraj. For the event, Lara was seen in a red outfit, while Mahesh opted for formals. Sharing the pictures, Lara wrote, “The man of the hour!! @neeraj__chopra!! (Clapping hands emoji). It was incredible to watch him and @arshadnadeem29 compete yesterday!! Champions all round!!”

Lara posted pictures on Instagram.

Abhishek hugs Neeraj

In a clip, shared by a paparazzo, Abhishek Bachchan was seen greeting Neeraj at the Olympics venue when he clinched silver medal in men's javelin throw final. Abhishek, who was present during the game, was seen holding Neeraj's face, hugging him and shaking his hands. They also shared a brief conversation. Lara too had attended the Olympic games.

About Neeraj's win

Neeraj fell short of retaining his gold medal, finishing with a best throw of 89.45 meters. Despite a strong performance on his second attempt, he struggled with four consecutive foul throws, which prevented him from winning gold.

He became the second male athlete from post-independence India to win two Olympic medals in an individual event. Neeraj's first and third attempts were invalidated by red flags, and his final three attempts were fouls. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won gold with a throw of 92.97 meters.

Lara's upcoming film

Meanwhile, Lara will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle. The cast includes Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, and Paresh Rawal. It also features Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev, Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh. Ahmed Khan has come on board to direct the film.