Malaika Arora, Abhishek Bachchan attend Paris Olympics, cheer for Neeraj Chopra; Vicky Kaushal congratulates him on win

Malaika, Abhishek, Lara attend Paris Olympics

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Malaika was seen seated inside the venue. She was dressed in a matching beige outfit and a hat. After Neeraj's win, Malaika took to her Instagram Stories and posted his clip. She wrote, "What a proud moment for my India (National Flag) And to witness it live @neeraj_chopra."

Abhishek Bachchan posted a clip of Neeraj on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "He's warming up. Come on!!!! #NeerajChopra." The actor posted another clip as the athlete got ready for the final throw. Abhishek was heard shouting in the clip, "Let's go." He posted the clip with the caption, "Let's GOOOOO!!!!"

Lara Dutta posted a bunch of photos on Instagram as she attended the Paris Olympics. She was accompanid by her husband Mahesh Bhupathi, daughter Saira and their friends. Sharing a photo with Mahesh and Saira on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "What a nite!!! #India #Olympics." She also posted a picture with their friends.

The actor also posted a photo with her daughter, a clip and another photo featuring Neeraj. She captioned the post, "An incredible experience and an incredible night to cheer on our champ @neeraj____chopra !!! (National Flag and second-place medal emoji) #olympics #2024 #proudIndian."

Vicky, Sunny congratulate Neeraj

Vicky Kaushal shared a photo of Neeraj on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Season Best performance. You always make us proud brother!!!" Randeep Hooda tweeted, "You’ve set such high standards for yourself champ that even India’s highest medal in #Paris2024 #Silver seems lesser for you #NeerajChopra, it was just Arshad Nadeem’s Day. Congratulations to this great Pakistani athlete on his historic #OLYMPICRECORD #OlympicGames."

Sunny Deol also shared photos on Instagram. He captioned the post, "Immensely proud of #NeerajChopra and #IndianHockeyTeam for winning #parisolympics2024 #Silver and #Bronze Respectively. Golden Man Neeraj, you are the pride of our nation to have kept the Tiranga Flying high. Our hockey team, salute to you to carry forward the legacy that Khel Ratna Dhyanchand has laid in golden words for Indian Hockey. so Proud #HindustanZindabad."

Neeraj's Olympic performance

Neeraj's best throw came on his second attempt, but he struggled with four consecutive foul throws, which prevented him from winning gold. After post-independence, Neeraj became the second male athlete to win two Olympic medals in an individual event. His first and third attempts were invalidated by red flags, and his final three attempts were also fouls. His 89.45-meter throw was his second-best performance, but not enough to retain his gold.