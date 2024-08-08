Nakuul Mehta slams Hema Malini for her weight comment on Vinesh Phogat post her disqualification from Paris Olympics

Nakuul reacts

The actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his disappointment. He reposted a tweet of Hema’s video byte, and shared his views. Reacting to her statement, Nakuul wrote on his official X account, "Disgraceful”.

After the actor had called out the actor-politician, a user commented on his post, "But don't have time to tweet on crimes on hindu. Or are u all happy about it?"

And Nakuul was in no mood to ignore the comment, and he responded, “Change your name to Ms whataboutery."

Hema’s comment

Yesterday, Hema was asked about Vinesh's disqualification following which she shared her opinion. However, her comments didn’t go down well, and she received flak on social media for the remark, with many calling it “insensitive”.

She said, “It is very surprising and bada ajeeb sa bhi lagta hain ki 100 gm ki wajah se woh disqualify ho gayi. Kitna mehatwa hain apna weight aur wazan ko theek se rakhna! Hum sab ko isse ek achha seekh milna chahiye sab kalakaro ko, mahilayon ko sabko… ki 100 gm also matters a lot! We feel very sad for her. I wish she loses that 100 grams quickly lekin milega nahi abhi (It is very surprising, and it feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight. It is important to keep the weight in check. It is a lesson for all of us. I wish she should lose that 100 gm quickly but she would not get an opportunity).”

Later, she took to Instagram to share a picture of Vinesh from the ongoing Paris Olympics. She wrote in the caption, “Vinesh Phogat, the whole nation rallies behind you! You are our heroine of this Olympics. Do not lose heart - you are meant for great achievements and you have a bright future ahead of you! Just carry on bravely (namaste emoji).”

About Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification

In a rude shock, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the finals at Paris Olympics 2024 for being overweight in the women’s 50kg category on Wednesday just hours before the match. Later in the day, Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling. She shared her decision in an emotional post on X on Thursday morning. "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness," Vinesh said in her post.