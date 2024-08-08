Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics heartbreak casts sombre pall among wrestling fans in Games Village

“Shocking,” was all a SAI official accompanying the Indian contingent in Paris could muster early morning on Wednesday when the news of Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification landed. By lunchtime in Paris, Indian fans had gone through a range of emotions from heartbreak, dejection, sadness and anger — experiencing all of it by turn. With the Indian hockey team losing to Germany in the semis, Vinesh was the only Indian athlete everyone in Paris was talking about… full of pride and happiness after her heroics on Tuesday. Phogat, who normally competes in the 53kg category, but was forced to reach the Paris Olympics by grappling in the 50kg weight class, defeated Japan’s Yui Susaki, Ukraine’s Oksana Livach and Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman to become the toast of the nation. It wasn't the kind of Wednesday fans were expecting.(Shrenik Avlani)

But the mood changed on Wednesday soon as it was announced that Phogat was disqualified after she was found to be 100 grams over the 50kg limit during the weigh-in. “It’s disappointing to know that Vinesh won’t be able to compete in the gold medal bout at Paris 2024. For a wrestler who’s fought the right fight both on and off the mat, it’s a difficult situation to be in. My heart goes out to Vinesh who did everything in her capacity to be eligible to compete today. But the rules are clear. For someone who’s walking weight is around 55-56kgs, competing in the 50kg category was a risk. It’s a risk that Vinesh and her team was willing to take. It paid dividends so far. She had just about made the cut during the Olympic qualifiers a few months back. But today, it was not to be,” said Naveen Peter, a content creator who is in Paris especially for the Olympics.

Amogh Gokhale, who came to Paris from Copenhagen earlier in the week, was looking forward to catching the wrestling final on a big screen at the India House fan zone in Paris, was disappointed. “I didn’t know there was such a rule for weighing the athlete twice in two days. I am not sure if an appeal is allowed in such instances, but I hope India appeals,” said Gokhale, an engineer who works in off shore energy. Referring to the political tussle she was involved in with the wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who she accused of sexual misconduct, last year, Gokhale added, “It shouldn’t have ended this way. Given her fight to make it to the Olympics, winning the gold would have been the perfect response. It’s a shame,” she said.

Given that this was the first final of Paris Olympics in which an Indian athlete would have been in action, there was a lot of excitement and anticipation. Many had been trying to buy tickets for the wrestling final on the ticket resale site. Among them was Amitabh Dahiya from Gurugram, who has grown up among wrestlers and has family members who dabble in the sport. He wasn’t able to buy one and had made his way to India House with an India flag draped around his shoulders to get some update on Phogat’s disqualification.

“After everything she went through to get to Paris. Then the spectacular manner in which he reached the final, missing out because of weight is harsh and disappointing. My family WhatsApp group is blowing up. My cousin who is an amateur wrestler and even has photos with Vinesh wanted me to go watch the final,” said Dahiya, as he tried buying tickets for Thursday’s bronze medal hockey game.

What Dr. Pardiwala had to say

Throughout a typical week, a person's body weight can fluctuate by approximately 0.5 to 1 kg, said Dr. Manoj Jain, consultant for general surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. “These variations are influenced by several factors including fluid intake, food consumption, and physical activity.”

There are reports that Phogat did not sleep the previous night and spent time cycling and jogging in order to lose the 2kg she had gained post her Tuesday’s weight check and three bouts. Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, the chief medical officer, told HT that it’s impossible to share in detail what all Phogat did the previous night to return to competition weight after her bouts on Tuesday. However, Dr Pardiwala, alongside Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha, explained briefly in a video message what transpired between Phogat winning her semi-final and Wednesday morning’s weigh-in.

Phogat’s nutritionist had planned for the wrestler to consume 1.5kg of food and liquids through the day to ensure enough energy for her three duels. She was also given some water to prevent dehydration. The normal weight cut procedure was initiated after her last bout. “Calculated weight cuts are done to make the category weight. It involves sweating, achieved with sauna and exercise. We tried everything, cutting hair, shortening her clothes,” Dr. Pardiwala said.

Despite all that, she was 100 grams too heavy.

“If there’s something that Vinesh has shown us time and again, it is her hunger to fight the odds and come back stronger. This time, will she? Only time can tell. But count her out at your own peril,” said Peter.