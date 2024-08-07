Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics gold medal bout; won't win any medal

Vinesh Phogat, who scripted history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final at an Olympics, was disqualified on Wednesday from the gold-medal bout after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg match against American Sarah Hildebrand at the Champ-de-Mars Arena. India's Vinesh Phogat reacts after the round of 16 of the women's freestyle 50kg wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki, at Champ-de-Mars Arena(PTI)

In a cruel twist of fate for the 29-year-old from Haryana, who beat all off-the-mat odds to make the Paris Olympic qualification cut and later scripted a stunning run to the final on Tuesday, which included the win against defending champion and world no. 1 Yui Susaki of Japan in the opener, Vinesh couldn’t make weight on the morning of her final as she was found 100 grams over the permissible limit and hence was disqualified.

What was the issue with Vinesh Phogat's weight?

Based on the rules of the competition, wrestlers have to show their weight on the morning of the preliminary round and the morning of the final. While she was well within the permissible limit of 50 kg on Tuesday, her weight increased throughout the day, when she went through three bouts. According to Indian Express, she was two kilograms above her weight at night and hence did not sleep to try everything in her capacity to fit the eligibility criteria – from jogging to skipping and cycling.

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class,” the IOA said in a statement. “Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand.”

More to follow…