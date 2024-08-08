Hema Malini now calls Vinesh Phogat ‘heroine of this Olympics’, internet says ‘no need to act nice’

Hema Malini was panned by the internet for her stance on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification at Paris Olympics. The actor-turned-BJP MP said the wrestler should've kept her weight in check after she was disqualified right before the finals for being overweight. Hema, however, tried to course-correct later in the day. (Also Read – Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and more support Vinesh Phogat after Olympics disqualification: 'How devastated you must be’) Hema Malini does a U-turn on Vinesh Phogat's performance at Olympics

Hema's post for Vinesh

Hours after issuing her first statement to the media outside the Parliament in New Delhi, Hema took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Vinesh from the ongoing Paris Olympics. She wrote in the caption, “Vinesh Phogat, the whole nation rallies behind you! You are our heroine of this Olympics. Do not lose heart - you are meant for great achievements and you have a bright future ahead of you! Just carry on bravely (namaste emoji).”

Earlier in the day, Hema had said this to the media about Vinesh's disqualification, “It is very surprising and bada ajeeb sa bhi lagta hain ki 100 gm ki wajah se woh disqualify ho gayi. Kitna mehatwa hain apna weight aur wazan ko theek se rakhna! Hum sab ko isse ek achha seekh milna chahiye sab kalakaro ko, mahilayon ko sabko… ki 100 gm also matters a lot! We feel very sad for her. I wish she loses that 100 grams quickly lekin milega nahi abhi (It is very surprising, and it feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight. It is important to keep the weight in check. It is a lesson for all of us. I wish she should lose that 100 gm quickly but she would not get an opportunity).”

Internet reacts

The internet, however, didn't take too kindly to Hema's U-turn. An Instagram user commented on her post, “Abh hate milni lagi toh post daldi (you posted now after getting hate) clever lady (skullface emoji).” Another wrote, “Shame on you.” “Shocked to hear ur initial comments .. Lost all respect for you,” stated a third comment, while a fourth one said, “The comment you have made is of utter shame... really shame on you for saying such words. Don't try to act so nice u are a shameless female making such comments. It is a ques on us to hv ppl like u in power.” “We all saw ur comments. No need to act nice after receiving criticism,” said a person. “Stop sugar coating by this post. we all saw what u said @dreamgirlhemamalini,” commented another, fuming.

Vinesh Phogat has announced her retirement from wrestling following her disqualification in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling final at the Paris Olympics. She shared her decision in an emotional post on X on Thursday morning. "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness," Phogat said in her post.