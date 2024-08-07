Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and more support Vinesh Phogat after Olympics disqualification: 'How devastated you must be’

Vinesh Phogat was at the cusp of making history at the Paris Olympics 2024, but has now been disqualified from the finals for being ‘overweight’. Minutes after the announcement was made, several Bollywood stars including Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and Vicky Kaushal took to their social media to show support for the wrestler. (Also read: 'Who believes this 100gms overweight story?': Swara Bhasker, Huma shocked at Vinesh Phogat's Olympics disqualification) Several Bollywood stars took to their social media to react to Vinesh Phogat's Olympics disqualification in the finals.

‘Heartbroken for you’

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Vinesh Phogat you are an inspiration to the entire nation. Nothing can take away your resilience, nothing can take away your courage and nothing can take away the hardships you've been through to create history! Today you must be heartbroken to say the least and we are heartbroken with you. But woman you are gold- you are iron and you are steel! Nothing can take that away from you! A champion for the ages! There is no one like you.

Alia Bhatt via Instagram Stories.

Farhan Akhtar shared a picture of Vinesh in a new post on Instagram, and wrote in the caption, "Dear @vineshphogat .. One can only try and imagine how devastated you must be but still not fully understand. Heartbroken for you that the quest ended like this. But please know that we are all very proud of you and all you have done for the sport. You will always be a champion and an inspiration to millions. Keep your chin up."

Zoya Akhtar wrote in a new Instagram post, “Champion ♥️ @vineshphogat You are gold! What you have achieved is beyond medals. So proud. So inspired.” Dia Mirza commented, 'Absolutely."

‘A winner beyond medals’

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram Stories and shared a report of the wrestler's disqualification with the words, “A winner beyond medals! (Indian flag and red heart emoticons)”

Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram Stories and wrote: “This is heartbreaking but honestly this woman has already made her mark beyond gold by now!” Sonakshi Sinha wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Unbelievable! I cannot imagine how you are feeling now and don't know what to say except you were, are and will always will be a champion.”

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night. She was found 100-150 grams over the permissible limit and hence was disqualified. According to Indian Express, she was two kilograms above her weight at night and hence did not sleep to try everything in her capacity to fit the eligibility criteria – from jogging to skipping and cycling. She fainted due to dehydration minutes after she was disqualified and is now hospitalised.