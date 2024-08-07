'Who believes this 100gms overweight story?': Swara Bhasker, Huma shocked at Vinesh Phogat's Olympics disqualification

Bollywood celebrities have reacted after Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics on Wednesday. The wrestler was found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final in Paris, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold. (Also Read | Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu congratulate Vinesh Phogat for becoming 1st Indian woman wrestler to reach Olympic final) Swara Bhasker and Huma Qureshi reacted to Vinesh Phogat's Olympics disqualification.

Swara, Huma react to Vinesh's disqualification

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), actor Swara Bhasker tweeted, "Who believes this 100 grams overweight story??? (Heartbreak emoji)." Huma Qureshi wrote on X, "Please tell me something can be done (see-no-evil monkey emoji). They have to let her fight @Phogat_Vinesh @Olympics @OGQ_India @IndianOlympians."

Taapsee praises Vinesh

Taking to her Instagram Stories, actor Taapsee Pannu shared a news article. She said, "This is heartbreaking, but honestly, this woman has already made her mark beyond gold by now! @vineshphogat (red heart emoji)."

Taapsee Pannu shared a news article.

What happened with Vinesh

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night. "She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.

The Indian Olympic Association later confirmed the development and requested privacy for the wrestler, who was competing in her third Olympics. "It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA stated.

"No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," it added. The disqualification means that Vinesh will end up medal-less in the Games, as international rules stipulate that any grappler found overweight at the time of weigh-in ends up at the bottom of the final standings.

She had taken down defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan en route to the finals on Tuesday and was to face American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the summit bout this evening.