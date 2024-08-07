Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu congratulate Vinesh Phogat for becoming 1st Indian woman wrestler to reach Olympic final

Many celebrities congratulated Vinesh Phogat (50kg), who became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris. Taking to their social media platforms, Rajkummar Rao, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, and Riteish Deshmukh, among others, penned notes for Vinesh. (Also Read | Taapsee Pannu reacts to husband Mathias Boe's retirement with a joke: 'I need to come home to ready dinner') Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu congratulated Vinesh Phogat.

Rajkummar congratulates Vinesh

Rajkummar Rao shared a picture of Vinesh from the wrestling match at the Olympics on his Instagram and congratulated her. He said, "And we are in the finals. It was such a joy watching you playing live. You are the pride of our nation @vineshphogat. Good luck for the finals. Our prayers are with you."

Taapsee pens notes for Vinesh

Sharing a post on her Instagram Stories, Taapsee Pannu wrote, "This woman is going to be recalled as a benchmark in a lot of ways for decades to come! What a woman! What a crazy year she has had and what courage she has shown. Your fan for life." She also said, "And she did it!" "Walking towards the final like a champion," read her another post.

Taapsee penned notes on Instagram Stories.

Samantha, Ayushmann, Kunal, Soha too cheer for Vinesh

Samantha Ruth Prabhu re-shared a post and wrote on her Instagram Stories, "History made @vineshphogat." Ayushmann shared a post featuring Vinesh and said on Instagram Stories, which read, "Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat couldn't stop crying after her win from the unbeatable world No.1 champion." He added a National Flag emoji to it.

Actor couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan, who watched the match on their screens, also penned notes for Vinesh. Sharing a video of his television screen, Kunal wrote on his Instagram Stories, "What a champ. Ufff. Sooooooo Proud!!!" Soha also shared a clip and said, "First Indian woman to reach an Olympic wrestling final @vineshphogat!!!!! Soooo proud!!!!"

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan also penned notes for Vinesh.

Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture of Vinesh on X formerly Twitter). He wrote, “That’s what a champion looks like after beating the World No 1 & Defending Olympic Gold Medal holder #VineshPhogat.”

About Vinesh at Olympics

Vinesh won 5-0 over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in Paris on Tuesday. With this win in the semifinal, Vinesh guaranteed herself at least a silver medal. Vinesh was leading 1-0 at the end of the first period. She extended her dominance in the second period with four more points to seal the bout in her favour.

Earlier, Vinesh entered the semifinals on the back of two incredible wins against reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan and Ukraine's eighth seed Oksana Livach on a memorable day for the combative Indian grappler. She faced a quarter-final exit in the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 editions.