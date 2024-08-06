Taapsee Pannu reacts to husband Mathias Boe's retirement with a joke: 'I need to come home to ready dinner'

Taapsee Pannu has been showing her support for husband Mathias Boe at the Paris Olympics 2024. Her husband, Mathias Boe, the coach of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, on Saturday announced his retirement from coaching following the ace Indian badminton pair's exit from the ongoing Paris Olympics. Taapsee left a witty comment on the post on Instagram, saying that can now come back from work ‘to ready dinner and cleaning in order.’ (Also read: Fans defend Taapsee Pannu against ‘shameless’ trolls as she’s blamed for India’s badminton performance at Olympics) Taapsee Pannu got married to Mathias Boe after dating for nine years.

Mathias announces retirement

Mathias took to his Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures with Chirag and Satwiksairaj, who lost to Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the men's doubles quarterfinals a few days ago. He wrote in the caption, “I know the feeling all too well myself. Pushing yourself to the limit everyday, to be in the best shape of your life, and then things doesn’t go as you would have hoped for. I know you guys are gutted, I know how much you wanted to bring a medal back to India, but this time it wasn’t meant to be. But you have everything to be proud of, how hard you have worked in this Olympics camp, battling injuries, even taken injections to reduce the pain, that is dedication, that is passion and that is a lot of Heart. You have won so much over the past years and you are going to win so much more in the future (smiling face emoticon).”

He added, “For me, my coaching days ends here, I’m not going to continue in India or anywhere else, for now at least. I have spend too much time in a badminton hall and it’s also pretty stressful to be a coach, I’m a tired old man.”

He concluded by saying, “I want to thank @media.iccsai , Garg Sir and Rakesh Sir, @bai_media , @gosportsvoices for the support over the years (folded hands emoticon) 🇮🇳. Also a huge shout out to all my colleagues in Indian Badminton. Thank you for a lot of good memories and I wish you all the best. Jai Hind.”

Taapsee's comment

Reacting to the post, Taapsee commented, "(sad face emoticon) But also now u r a married man. You need to take a step back. I need to come back home from work everyday to ready dinner and cleaning in order. So chop chop!"

Taapsee recently celebrated her birthday with Mathias in the French capital. The two got married earlier this year in March; the wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. On the work front, Taapsee has two projects releasing in August – Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.