Fans defend Taapsee Pannu against ‘shameless’ trolls as she’s blamed for India’s badminton performance at Olympics

Reactions to Taapsee's video

While some attacked the actor for 'obstructing the view' as she jumped in her seat, waving the tricolour in a video she posted on Instagram, others defended her.

Commenting on a video of the actor shared on an Instagram page, a person wrote, "Now I know the reason for Satchi's (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy) loss." An Instagram user also commented, “Panauti... Iske wajah se Chiraj Swastik bahar ho gaye (Because of her Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are out).”

'No manners or decency even after going out of India'

Another said, "Hope she (Taapsee) realises what she is doing is obstructing the view of (people) behind her!" A comment also read, "Please sit, let the audience behind you watch." Another read, "Blocking everyone's view. No manners or decency even after going out of India." A person also said, “It is attention seeking... becoming Panauti (ill omen) for badminton.”

Defending Taapsee, a person wrote, "Chirag ka pura match dekha kya? Usne us match mehi bhoth mistake Kiya so we lost (Did you watch the match? Chirag made mistakes and so they lost." Another said, "I guess men now have a problem with a woman supporting their husband too, phir yeh log aake bolenge ladkiyan support hi nehi karti hai and stuff (IF she does not support, the same people will question her)."

'People are so pessimistic'

A fan also wrote, "People are hating her for supporting our country and her husband in Olympics. They can't afford a ticket to Paris. Neither they are good players or actors. Just hating her for having a different opinion in a democracy." Another hinted at the hate Anushka Sharma got for Virat Kohli's poor performance in cricket matches, writing, "Virat Kohli's words: Indians love to blame women for everything."

Someone also commented, "People in the comments have lost it." Another commented, "What's with the hate in the comment section I swear people are so pessimistic it's sad." A comment also read, "Shameless people in comment section."

Recently, Taapsee was sharing pictures and videos of her Paris diaries, as she watched the Olympics games, and also made the most of her days in Paris, trying out local food and taking in the beautiful sights of the French capital. She has also been making a statement with her outfit choices – the actor has been wearing lots of interesting sarees in Paris.